This New Youth To The People Serum Is Like Spring Cleaning For Your Skin

In the world of skin care, few terms are as evocative as “youthful.” Everyone has a different definition of what they consider a youthful look — to some, it’s vanquishing every forehead line while others are after a vibrant glow. One thing that’s for sure, though, is that while youthfulness is subjective, most people want the bounce, elasticity, and luminosity synonymous with it — even those who are still pretty youthful themselves. Youth To The People has that philosophy etched into the company’s DNA — and its latest launch, the Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Serum, might just be its most anticipated product yet.

If you’ve sought out any sort of topical line-minimizing treatments or products in the past, you’re undoubtedly familiar with retinoids. The powerful vitamin A derivative is prized for its exfoliating properties and ability to disarm collagen-zapping free radicals, but it can be difficult to find an over-the-counter formulation that packs the same punch as prescription versions — until Youth To The People stepped in, anyway. The new Youth Serum utilizes a 0.15% retinaldehyde (also called retinal), considered the most effective non-prescription form of retinol — along with a blend of other potent ingredients — to smooth lines, minimize pores, fight acne, and brighten skin overall for a more even tone. And thanks to the retinal’s more universal, gentler approach to cell turnover and exfoliation, it’s a great pick for those looking for a first foray into more robust skin care ingredients.

Youth To The People

“We intentionally formulated the serum so that no matter your skin type or goal, you're going to get its benefits,” explains Greg Gonzales and Joe Cloyes, Youth To The People’s co-founders. And it’s not just the retinal itself making a serious impact either. “Even dry skin will benefit from the inclusion of ingredients like ceramides, squalane, and hyaluronic acid, which are in there to help moisturize, keep the barrier strong, and help you bypass all the typical irritation and acclimation stages that may have led you away from using a retinol product in the past.”

Though the Youth Serum is formulated as gentle enough for all skin types, it’s still recommended to start slow by applying it just once per week before ramping up to more regular (and eventually nightly) usage. But even in those early stages of acclimation, the results will speak for themselves. Cloyes and Gonzales tells TZR that users can expect to see noticeably softer, smoother, and more even skin in just two weeks. In a consumer study conducted by the brand, participants reported a near 100% improvement in fine lines and wrinkles.

The best way to fold the serum into your existing routine is after cleansing the skin and just before moisturizer. It’s always recommended to use retinoid products in the evening as sunlight can significantly lessen the effects of the ingredient, though daily sunscreen is still crucial for maximum results — no point in applying a line- and spot-reducing formula only to worsen them through excessive sun exposure, right?

Retinal might be the chief powerhouse in the Youth Serum formula, but it’s far from the only one. Niacinamide, the other top-billed ingredient, is also coveted for its illuminating, line-minimizing functionality, and it pairs beautifully with retinal to form a signs-of-aging-fighting power couple buffered by plenty of hydrating agents. As Cloyes and Gonzales point out, the formula is also loaded with ceramides (skin cell fat necessary for a strong moisture barrier), water-grabbing hyaluronic acid, and antiinflammatory squalane.

Additionally, the formula feature adaptogenic mushrooms included help balance out the stronger ingredients. “They are natural complexion-calmers chock-full of antioxidants that help coach your skin to become more resilient and better equipped to both cope with and bounce back from whatever’s being thrown at it, be it from mental or physical stress or extreme climate fluctuations, or a powerhouse, high-performance ingredient,” the co-founders explain.

Think of the serum as a spring cleaning for your skin — texture-free cheeks and an overall brighter visage feels as refreshing and revitalizing as a dozen deep-cleaned bedrooms. The Youth To The People Retinal + Niacinamide Youth Serum is available on March 8.