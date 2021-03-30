Meet The New Pore-Clearing Clay Mask We Can’t Wait To Use

The humble clay mask has been around a long time. You can probably rattle off its benefits without peeking — the natural ingredient is known for detoxifying skin and drawing out everyday pollution that can spell trouble for all skin types, oily in particular. That said, in 2021, it takes a special formula to elevate the clay mask to new heights it hasn’t seen before. Enter: Youth To The People’s new Superclay mask.

Emphasis on the word super. Retailing at $36 per 2-ounce jar, the Superclay mask is formulated with 2% niacinamide — the cult-favorite skin brightener and redness reducer — along with acne-clearing salicylic acid and skin-balancing kombucha. A trendy trio, sure, but the latter two only enhance clay’s status as the ingredient to use if you want to deeply cleanse skin. (And it’s no surprise that Youth To The People is bringing in more kombucha, seeing as its Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner has achieved holy grail status amongst beauty fans.)

Three different types of clay are at play here, too. Youth To The People included volcanic and French green clays to do the all-natural pollution cleansing that the ingredient’s known for, while adding in white clay as a source of minerals that also exfoliates.

Together, all these ingredients create a clay mask that’s cleansing, exfoliating, and pore-clearing, without drying skin out or throwing a wrench in your skin’s microbiome (thanks, kombucha). Even better, the Superclay mask is extremely accessible — it’s vegan, cruelty-free, and features recyclable packaging, plus the formula is made sans dimethicone, added fragrance, sulfates, and parabens. You don’t need to be a pro to use this, either; the Superclay mask only needs to be left on for 10 minutes, and can be used anywhere from one to three times per week.

Which means chances are high that it’ll fit right into your skin care routine. Shop the new Superclay mask on YouthToThePeople.com and at Sephora starting March 30.

