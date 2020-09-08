Have you ever seen a close-up shot of a buttery-looking face mask on Instagram? Chances are, it's Youth To The People's Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Mask — or, Dream Mask for short. Ubiquitous in the beauty community, the overnight mask promises tantalizing results —bright, moisturized, plumped-up skin — just from slathering it on before bed. And that's exactly how you use Youth To The People's new Dream Eye Cream, too.

Released on Sept. 1, the just-launched eye cream is the very first extension in Youth To The People's new Dream product family, based around that cult-famous Dream Mask. Just like the mask, the overnight eye treatment retails for $48 a jar. It also happens to feature Youth To The People's proprietary "Superberry" blend of maqui, acai, prickly pear, goji berry, sunflower, moringa, and squalane, as well as vitamin C in the form of THD ascorbate.

Surprisingly, one of the strongest differences between the original face mask and the new eye cream are the fragrances; as in, the Dream Eye Cream doesn't have one. Billed as fragrance-free, this is a departure from the OG Dream Mask's scent , which is described as "bright, fruity, juicy" on the beauty brand's website (and noted as natural fragrance in the ingredient list).

Youth To The People's sustainably minded formulation and packaging make an appearance, as well. The new Dream Eye Cream is both vegan and cruelty-free, housed in recyclable components, formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates, and is made in California.

It's one of the key reasons fans have flocked to the brand — well, besides its easy-to-use skin care. "At our core is an unparalleled high-performance skincare philosophy that began more than 40 years ago with our grandmother, Eva, a pioneer in professional-grade formulas," noted a quote from Greg Gonzalez and Joe Cloyes, co-founders of Youth To The People, in the press release. "Today our pro-grade vegan custom blends push the boundaries of efficacy and environmental consciousness for the benefit of our skin’s health."

Shop the new Dream Eye Cream online at the beauty brand's website, or follow the link below to pick up a jar from Sephora.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.