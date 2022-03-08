There’s nothing quite like the feeling of coming across a fantastic beauty product, whether it be the perfect mascara that doesn’t clump or a body wash that makes showering a luxurious experience. One way to boost those good feelings tenfold? Knowing that your purchase comes from a woman-owned brand that helps other women in need. Whether you realize it or not, there are so many brands on the market that not only churn out quality products but also support charitable organizations that help women and girls around the world.

Some brands, like Make Beauty, choose to donate a portion of their proceeds to philanthropic efforts while others, like Cocokind, have established foundations that support women-focused initiatives. Thrive Causemetics was built on the concept that for every purchase, one beauty product is donated to a woman in need. And then you have game-changers like Hanahana beauty, a brand that’s moving the needle in sustainable beauty by fairly sourcing ingredients and offering resources to the African communities that provide them.

Ahead, get to know 11 women-led companies that support women all over the globe — you may even find some buzzed-about brands that you already know and love.

Hanahana Beauty

Not only is Hanahana’s line of nourishing products made with all-natural ingredients, but the brand sources its shea butter directly from the Katariga Women's Shea Cooperative in Ghana. The company’s founder, Abena Boamah-Acheampong, promotes accessibility, transparency, and sustainability by ethically sourcing ingredients, paying fair wages, and providing healthcare and other resources to the entire community of Katariga.

The Right to Shower

With product names like “Dignity” and “Hope”, The Right To Shower drives home its mission to provide unhoused populations with access to showers. When you purchase from the collection of body washes and bar soaps, 30 percent of the proceeds fund non-profit organizations that operate free mobile shower units across America. You can also find products at places like Amazon and Walmart, so it’s easy to add to your cart and contribute to a meaningful cause.

Thrive Causemetics

For every product you purchase at Thrive Causemetics, the brand will donate one to a woman in need — which is pretty amazing considering the wide variety of high-quality makeup and skin care products. Offerings like the ultra-lengthening tubing mascara and popular CC cream make it easy to incorporate philanthropy into your beauty shopping.

Make

With a range of vegan, cruelty-free products that celebrate community and individuality, Make Beauty donates 10% of proceeds to the We See Beauty Foundation, which supports community-based, women entrepreneurs.

Givescent

Finding your perfect scent can certainly lift your spirits, but so will fragrance brand Givescent’s philanthropic efforts. A portion of its proceeds are donated to Every Mother Counts, a campaign to end preventable deaths caused by pregnancy and childbirth around the world, and Women for Women International, an organization that supports female survivors of war.

Bossy Cosmetics

Bossy Cosmetics’ product names like “Ambition” and “Hustle” are meant to inspire greatness, as do the charity organizations that they support. A portion of sales go to female-focused charities like Women’s Link Worldwide, an international nonprofit organization that advances the human rights of women and girls, especially those facing multiple inequalities.

Tatcha

Tatcha is beloved for its effective skin care formulas inspired by Japanese beauty rituals, but not as commonly known is that the brand also supports girls’ education initiatives. With every sale of a full-size skin care product, Tatcha funds a day of school in partnership with the Room To Read Girls’ Education Program, which provides schooling and life skills to girls in 11 countries throughout Southeast Asia and Africa.

Cocokind

Cocokind has had some knockout releases lately but the conscious beauty brand goes beyond offering gentle, hydrating formulas. Founder Priscilla Tsai set up the cocokind impact foundation, which provides financial grants to female entrepreneurs in the health, wellness, and sustainability industries who are focused on creating social impact through business.

Philosophy

Cult-favorites like Hope In A Jar have kept philosophy on the map for quite some time, but charity has always been at the core of the brand. A percentage of skin care and fragrance sales goes towards mental health charities, including the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, with special attention on organizations that focus on postpartum depression and trauma following domestic abuse.

Glow Recipe

Aside from offering glow-giving, fruit-powered skin care, Glow Recipe has established the Glow for Good social impact program. Through this initiative, the brand has pledged to donate $1 million in monetary and product donations by the end of 2022, focused on giving to causes such as diversity, inclusion and equity, the environment, and female empowerment.

Nuria Beauty

If you’re looking for simple, effective skin care in seriously adorable packaging, look no further than Nuria. You can also feel good about shopping with them, as the brand donates a portion of every sale to She's The First, an organization that supports girls who will be the first in their families to graduate from high school.