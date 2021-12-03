There’s often an unspoken pressure to categorize your skin into one of a few specific types: dry, oily, sensitive, etc. But in reality, this isn’t the most logical way to think about things and certainly not the most practical way to purchase skin care. Because skin is constantly reacting to whatever environment it’s in, the products it needs will always be changing, too. The new Glow Recipe moisturizer, the Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream, is designed to be there no matter what your skin is going through, whether it be winter-induced dry patches or acne flare-ups.

The Glow Recipe’s new moisturizer is a creamy, pillowy-soft cream packed with multi-weight hyaluronic acids that hydrate the skin layer by layer, helping to deeply hydrate and visibly plump up the skin — perfect for combatting winter dryness. It also contains polyglutamic acid, a peptide that helps boost the efficacy of hyaluronic acid and locks in moisture for all-day hydration. If your skin is feeling irritated or reactive, ice willowherb extract is there to support the skin barrier and balance things out.

Continuing its love affair with fruit-infused formulas, Plum Plump, of course, like the rest of Glow Recipe’s lineup, is boosted with antioxidant fruit extracts. Not one, but three types of plum (kakadu, illawara, burdekin) work synergistically with hyaluronic acid to leave skin dewy and bouncy, even on your driest days.

This launch also marks a major step in Glow Recipe’s sustainability efforts. Made with 20% post-consumer recycled materials, the product packaging features the brand’s first refillable glass jar. Once you run out, simply replenish the jar with a refill pod (each made of 50% post-consumer recycled material to help reduce CO2 emissions and carton waste) that easily locks into place. Plus, the COSMOS-certified plums used in Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream are hand-harvested by a family-owned organic farm in Australia, and all parts of the plums are used in order to limit food waste.

Clearly, Glow Recipe is on a mission to provide skin care that you can feel good about — in more ways than one. The moisturizer will be available on Sephora and the Glow Recipe’s site on Dec.7 — sign up on the brand’s site to be the first to shop the launch and scroll below for a few TZR Glow Recipe favorites that will pair great with the new Plum Plump Moisturizer.

