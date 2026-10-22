A fresh perfume is all well and good, but sometimes, you really want to smell like you just stepped out of the shower. Not too floral, not too fruity: Just straight-up squeaky-clean. As if — well, as if you just somehow sprayed yourself with a bar of Dove soap. If you know this feeling all too well, here’s some excellent news: Dove has finally transformed its iconic Beauty Bar into a fine fragrance — for a limited time only.

Available starting Oct. 27, the Dove Original Fragrance bottles up the signature scent of the Dove Beauty Bar into a limited-edition fine fragrance (the brand’s first-ever foray into the category). Developed in partnership with expert Ann Gottlieb — who helped bring to life scents including Marc Jacobs’ Daisy and cKOne — the fragrance comes at the behest of fans, who have been clamoring for a bar soap perfume, as the brand noted in an Instagram teaser earlier this week.

"The most memorable fragrances make us feel something, and Dove Original Fragrance does exactly that. Its signature scent is instantly recognizable, with a sense of freshness, familiarity, and comfort that has resonated for generations," Gottlieb said in a release from the brand. "Translating it into a fine fragrance is a celebration of what has made the scent so enduring, while giving its biggest fans a new way to experience it."

The scent comes housed in a sculptural glass bottle modeled after (what else?) a Dove Beauty Bar, capped with a gold Dove bird. And at $19.57 a bottle — as in 1957, the year the Beauty Bar debuted — it’s almost as affordable as a bar of actual soap.

Wanna make sure the Dove Original Fragrance doesn’t slip out of your hands? The waitlist opened up today, Oct. 22, at dovefragrance.com, and the scent will be available for purchase beginning at 12 pm EST on Oct. 27. And unfortunately, there will be no restocks on this one — when it’s gone, it’s gone.