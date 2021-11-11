(Fragrance)

Beauty Editors Are Spritzing On These Wintery Fragrances This Season

By Kelsey Stewart
Frigid, snowy days present the perfect opportunity to sip on peppermint hot chocolate and munch on gingerbread cookies while watching Love Actually (for perhaps the hundredth time, but who's counting?). There’s no denying the giddy feeling you get at the beginning of the season when your space has an aroma of these classic wintertime scents — but, they can also get old, fast. That said if you don’t necessarily want to smell exactly like your kitchen during the holidays, think about snagging a new alternative winter fragrance that will still impart some seasonal feels.

Not sure what bottles are worth ordering? Lucky for you, to get the low-down on the best winter perfumes that have recently hit the shelves, TZR tapped beauty editors from publications including Allure, Byrdie, Who What Wear, Bustle, Fashionista, and Well+Good for their top picks. Leave it to these experts to provide recommendations that are unique, yet will still get you in the holiday spirit (think: unique notes of basil and hints of cinnamon). Plus, you don’t necessarily have to tuck these babies away come spring. Keep spritzing throughout 2022, because you definitely won’t want to retire them anytime soon.

Meet your new go-to scent below.

Tom Ford
ÉBÈNE FUMÉ
$263
“Every year like clockwork, I declare a new Tom Ford fragrance to be my absolute favorite of all time. (For instance, in 2020, you couldn't get me to shut up about Bitter Peach.) But this year, I truly mean it. In my mind, the brand's newest debut, Ébène Fumé has eclipsed all others. I love the ritual of spritzing my perfume each day, and I also love lighting incense and palo santo around my L.A. apartment when I need a re-set. This perfume harnesses all of the above and more. It's a little bit powdery which makes it feel timeless and sophisticated, but warm and earthy additions like palo santo, African ebony wood, leather, black pepper, violet leaf, and papyrus keep it fresh and the antithesis of stuffy or old-fashioned. I stealthily wore it around for a month before it launched, and I don't think I've ever received so many questions and compliments about my scent.” — Erin Jahns, Senior Beauty Editor at Who What Wear
Veronique Gabai
Le Point G
$260
“I can't wrap my head around how this fragrance works. I spritz it on my wrists in the morning and it has the same matte scent of a freshly opened tube of lipstick (in the best possible way), but throughout the day it settles into my skin and somehow smells different every time I sniff it. The idea behind it is that it shifts into a "climax" as you wear it (hence the name "G Spot," which makes me lol), and combines the homey notes of leather, musk, vanilla, wood, and amber with the freshness of rose. I'm not into heavy scents, so [I] love that this one is so lightweight and feels so much like me — it's like slipping into an old cashmere sweater that makes me feel fancy and cozy at the same time.” — Zoë Weiner, Senior Beauty Editor at Well+Good