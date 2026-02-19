In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, editorial director Angela Melero is testing the buzzy Westman Atelier HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick.

For years, I’ve been pretty well known for my penchant for bright red, matte lipstick. I truly never met a bright coral I didn’t like. That said, recently, I’ve settled into a more practical, demure lipstick season of life. Of late, I’ve found myself on a tinted balm journey, likely due to my need to simplify my routine — also red lipstick is notoriously messy and high maintenance, and often ends up all over my chin and upper lip after a meal or overzealous sip from a coffee cup. I love the grab-and-go life that comes from a subtly colored balm and the fact that they double as moisturizers for my perpetually dry lips.

But here’s the issue: Not all tinted balms live up to their promises. Many fall short in color payoff and go on way too sheer. Others are essentially glorified lipsticks that leave lips cakey and dry shortly after application, resulting in me constantly reaching for them to re-swipe and continue the vicious cycle. So, when I caught word of Westman Atelier’s new HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick was designed to strike the perfect balance of color and hydration, my interest was piqued. I’ve been a fan of the brand’s products since its 2018 founding by namesake and iconic makeup artist Gucci Westman. While the brand spans both skin care, tools, and color cosmetics, its the latter that has had me in chokehold for the better half of the 2020s (I’m a big fan of the Lip Suede Matte Lipstick and Baby Cheeks Blush Stick).

Indeed, the brand’s latest addition is formulated with moisture-retaining ingredients as well as soft buildable pigment that can skew subtle or bold. At first glance, it seemed like the perfect match for me, but I’ve been burned by tinted balms before. To put it to the ultimate test, I took one of the 12 new shades along with me on my travels to New York for fashion week. The soft, peach Nectar shade was a staple in my handbag as I ran around the city for shows, dinners, and countless coffee meetings.

Ahead, my experience with Westman Atelier HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick.

The Formula

As mentioned above, Westman Atelier’s new balm doubles down on moisture. The skin-softening formula stars and ultra-nourishing cocktail of ingredients that smooth and soften the lips. There’s a proprietary HydroBalm Technology featuring hyaluronic acid microspheres that works with peptides, seaweed extract, and ceramides to attract and lock in hydration. For that shot of moisture (and juicy, sheen-like finish), kokum and shea butter are included in the mix.

My Experience & Results

For context, my recent trip to NYC was in the dead of winter, and amidst a particularly chilly season. The icy winds were in full force, leaving the air dry and ultra cold — the perfect storm for parched, chapped lips. Typically, when navigating temps like this, I would double up on my lip balms to ensure protection. However, in the name of research and to truly experience the full effect of the new HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick, I opted out of applying multiple balms to achieve a more accurate result. That said, I kept an emergency medical grade lip treatment in my bag in the event of a dry lips emergency.

Spoiler: That extra balm was never touched. After two quick swipes of the HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick, I immediately noticed the softness of my lips — not to mention the light shimmering peach shade that gave my lips the perfect pop of color. However, the real test was seeing how the formula fared after a few hours of hopping around town.

(+) Angela Melero (+) Angela Melero

I can report that after a four-hour fashion week marathon that consisted of one presentation, two runway shows, and several cups of coffee, my lips were none the drier and even maintained their subtle peach hue. In fact, I didn’t feel the need to reapply until later that evening before my final runway show of the day.

The versatility of the shade made the tinted lipstick an easy staple in my handbag for the my entire NYFW trip, working easily with all six looks I planned for the trip. And while I returned from my travels with a cold and cough, my lips showed no signs of bad weather. They maintained their softness and smooth texture for the whole week.

Is Westman Atelier’s HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick Worth It?

At $50 a pop, the HydroBalm Tinted Lipstick is not exactly an impulse purchase. However, considering its efficiency and 12 versatile, buildable shades that make them ideal for any look, this lip gem is definitely worth the splurge.