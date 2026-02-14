I’ll be the first to admit I’m pretty spoiled. As a born and raised Angeleno, I’ve acclimated completely to warm-weather life: lovely sunny springs, scorching poolside summers, and temperate fall and winter seasons that seemingly blend into one. This is why every February, when I touch down in New York for fashion week, the sudden drop in temperature, makes for a big shock to my West Coast system. Yes, the energy of show- and party-hopping is exciting, but planning for the icy, snowy, dead-of-winter weather always brings a touch of anxiety.

For this reason, I plan my outfits for NYFW fall/winter shows meticulously ahead of time, making lists of the formulas and pieces I’ll be packing to ensure efficiency and one less headache once my marathon week commences. This season felt especially tricky as the weather hit record lows. My fashion game plan consisted of strategic layers, heavy (yet glamorous outerwear), and sturdy footwear. Think: longline faux fur coats in fun animal prints and hues, soft nubby long-sleeve shell tees under nubby sweaters and quilted jackets, leather combat boots, and of course, thick teddy scarves.

Ahead, see what all my careful planning manifested. Here are all the outfits I wore while trekking the chilly and stylish terrain that is NYFW.

Angela Melero For Ralph Lauren’s off-calendar show on Feb. 10, I went for rustic-chic vibes, donning a slinky printed maxi from vacation brand Bananhot and a cinched-waist suede jacket from Ducie.

Bananhot NEMA OGEE $245 See On Bananhot While I chose to wear this sheer gown in the dead of winter, I’m happy to report it transitions nicely to the warmer months ahead.

STAUD Wally Boot $495 See on STAUD STAUD’s Wally Boot are a year-round staple for me. I lierally wear them when jeans, shorts, dresses, and everything else in my closet.

Ducie Rin Suede Jacket $973 See On Ducie I can’t get enough of the silhouette of this jacket: the cinched waist and padded, strong shoulders make me feel powerful everytime I wear it.

Lemiz Asisi Tote $550 See On Lemiz I love a versatile piece. This oversized tote from Lemiz features straps that tuck in nicely, so it doubles as a large clutch, which is how I prefer to wear it.

Angela Melero The first official day of NYFW was by far my busiest. Between the Coach, Collina Strada, and Tory Burch shows (to name a few), I had a full schedule of appointments and coffee meetings. I needed a fun outfit that could take me around town without a hitch, and nothing makes for a good time like colored tights and a cozy leopard faux fur coat.

KHY Signature Faux Fur Coat $398 See On KHY KHY’s faux fur coats are super style-forward and reasonable in price, my favorite combo.

H&M Dressy Mini Skort $19 See On H&M This heather gray skort delivers all the ‘90s Clueless vibes, which makes my millennial heart oh-so happy.

Swedish Stockings Svea Premium Tights $40 See On Swedish Stockings I’m all in on the colored tights trend, and this sky blue pair is a particular fave of mine this season.

M.Gemi The Loriana $328 See On M.Gemi For longs days of walking and show-hopping, flats are a non-negotiable. Luckily, these Mary Janes are as cute as they are comfortable.

Jade T. Belmes/Getty Images With the freezing NYC temps, I needed to fit in a practical ensemble here and there. So on a particularly chilly and windy day, I layered like a pro to keep me cozy.

Barbour Dalbury Midi Skirt $200 See On Barbour This mixed-print asymmetrical midi skirt is so fun and versatile for 2026 as it works nicely when paired with sturdy outerwear and boots in the winter as well as flats and a lightweight tank in the spring.

Everlane The Quilted Liner $198 $119 See On Everlane A quilted coat is crucial for super cold winters in that it serves as a blanket that keeps you insulated all day.

Charles & Keith Rosamond Knee-High Boots $153 See On Charles & Keith The rich chocolate shade and cool square toe make these knee-high boots a must for fashion week trekking.

@adletstreet I love a good Penny Lane coat (especially now that Margot Robbie has hopped on the bandwagon), and they come in particularly clutch when you need to bop around town for presentations and shows. The statement coat is a true workhorse in that it elevates any ensemble, even a classic jeans and bodysuit combo.

The Extreme Collection Maroon Jacquard Long Coat Emile With Printed Hem And Brushed Detail $902 See On Wolf & Badger The moody maroon jacquard print on this coat is so romantic and ideal for the cold weather months.

Commando Butter Long Sleeve Crewneck Bodysuit $138 See On Commando A solid long-sleeve shell piece is essential to layer under sweaters, blouses, and coats for some added warmth.