My TikTok algorithm is truly all over the place. Some days, my FYP is chock-full of New York City apartment tours (a great source of interior design inspiration). Other times, I’m learning how to whip up Starbucks’ delicious spinach feta wrap in my kitchen. But lately, I’m fully on #skintok. I’ve saved clips about trendy at-home face masks, like the turmeric and honey recipe everyone is slathering on their face. However, it’s mostly been roundups of 2023’s viral skin care products ruling my feed. Thanks to beauty-obsessed TikTokers who don’t believe in gatekeeping, my routine is about to get a major revamp in 2024.

These videos couldn’t have come at a better time, as I’ve been feeling a bit bored with my current routine. There’s nothing wrong with the products I’m using per se — I’ve just been having the urge to switch it up a bit. That being said, I’m crossing my fingers these trending formulas live up to the hype. The first product I’m purchasing this year? Caudalie’s Vinoperfect Radiance Dark Spot Serum. #Beautytok is singing the praises of this serum, which supposedly gives the skin a radiant, bright appearance like no other. I’ve also heard glowing reviews of Laneige’s Water Sleeping Mask. Packed with squalene, this product, according to social media users, is the key to a hydrated, soft complexion.

Tip: Should you be interested in more buzzy product recommendations once you reach the bottom of this story, check out New York City-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Shereene Idriss’ TikTok feed. She’s been sharing her top picks from last year and is a wealth of knowledge in the skin care department, so you can trust these formulas are worth incorporating into your routine.

Ahead, hear more about the 2023 viral skin care products I’m adding to my virtual shopping cart. I’m stoked to put these to the test.