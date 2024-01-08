Every season, there’s a specific color that reigns supreme. Summer 2023 was all about Barbie pink while red ruled in the fall and rolled over into the winter months, which are still going strong. Even though spring has yet to bloom — pardon the pun — it seems H&M has identified the hue that will dominate in the warmer months ahead: green. Yes, H&M Home’s spring collection is a vibrant ode to Mother Earth, grounded by complementary shades of emerald, moss, lime, and pear.

The Swedish brand’s earthy modern collection, which spans the bedroom, kitchen, and living room, invites consumer on a “journey of inspiration and bright transformation, presenting a new spring season with a clean-cut look,” according to the official press release. Pillar candles, stoneware vases, tiger-printed cushion covers, and geometric plant pots are all set against bright green color palettes, designed to catch the eye immediately and “inject instant spring freshness.” The installment also includes crisp neutral staples like textured cream rugs, taupe and ivory marble pedestal bowls, and shiny white porcelain plates to neutralize the high-octane accent pieces.

Bedding, which will be available mid-January, incorporates splashes of pink into the green-y mix, by way of plaid duvet covers and pillow cases, designed to be layered with the soft lime green throw blanket and muted ivory sheets.

For the bathroom, organic materials come into play, with woven laundry baskets and marble hooks and knobs ground the striped mocha and blue-green towels and textiles.

If you’re ready to get a jumpstart on spring — or are simply sick of the winter and all its jewel-toned, velvet glory — shop the new H&M Home spring collection. This serene installment is sure to be a hit in the coming months, so best to shop the highlights below ASAP.