In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, the TZR team is testing Victoria Beckham Beauty’s FeatherFix Brow Gel.

It’s cliché but true: Variety is the spice of life. That is, unless you’re shopping for brow products. With so many pencils, pens, tints, gels, and waxes on the virtual and physical shelves, figuring out which ones belong in your grooming routine can be confusing to say the least. Factor in determining your ideal shade and you have yourself an AP-level algebra equation. Is a fine-tip pencil and wax the right for your desired look? The answer is unclear until you test it out. Even Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice herself, isn’t immune to the trial and errors of nailing the perfect brow product lineup. So she set out to create the ultimate products for her namesake clean cosmetics line. After a fine-tipped pencil comes Victoria Beckham Beauty’s FeatherFix Brow Gel.

The recently-launched brow gel lifts, separates, and defines arches with a soft, natural finish that’ll stay intact for up to 24 hours. It comes with a unique comb-like applicator that makes doing your brows a breeze because it latches on to every hair — including those teeny-tiny ones. And of course, it wouldn’t be a VBB product without incredibly chic packaging. Like the brow pencil, this gel comes in a cream tube.

Given the TZR team has vast brow shapes and desired looks, we were eager to put this makeup launch to the test. Does Victoria Beckham Beauty’s FeatherFix Brow Gel live up to the brand’s track record? Keep reading to find out.

Fast Facts

Price: $32

Size: 0.12 oz/3.5 ml

Clean/Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best For: Defining, lifting, and a soft tint

Ingredient Highlights: Murumuru seed extract, panthenol, biotin, flexible hold film formers

What We Like: Long-lasting; doesn’t get flaky or crunchy; soft tint

What We Don’t Like: The applicator can be tricky

Rating: 4/5

How TZR Keeps Score: 1/5: Making a return; 2/5: Keeping as a backup; 3/5: Finishing to the last drop; 4/5: Recommending to my group texts; 5/5: Already on auto-replenish

The Formula

There are countless brow gels out there that will lift, define, and shape your arches, but many don’t hold up against the elements. With FeatherFix Victoria Beckham aims to solve this common struggle with the help of flexible hold film formers that lock brows into place for up to 24 hours without a sticky, crunchy finish. Like the rest of the cosmetics brand’s lineup, the formula also includes a handful of powerful plant-based ingredients, including biotin to promote thickness and minimize breakage, panthenol to boost hydration and shine, and murumuru seed extract to strengthen brow hairs.

What makes this gel really stand out is the unique applicator, which resembles a comb rather than a spoolie. The four rows of firm bristles are designed to grip and separate each hair (even the tiny ones) so achieving a sleek laminated look or a lifted fluffy one is a breeze.

The four-shade range includes Blonde, Light Brunette, Medium Brunette, and Black Brown, plus a clear option for anyone who prefers a very minimal brow look.

Our Experiences & Results

Erin Lukas, Deputy Beauty Editor, Wearing Medium Brunette

Courtesy of Erin Lukas

“Given I have bangs, I typically only pay attention to my brows the first two weeks post-trim. That said, when they are visible they need some help. As a victim of over-waxing during the early aughts, my brows don’t really grow in thick and I have some sparse spots. After filling those areas in with a pencil, I ran this gel over my brows, pushing them up and out so all of the hairs were neat and tidy. I really loved the applicator which reminds me of a mustache comb. The shape made it easy to guide my hairs in the direction I wanted them to go. That said, I did have to angle it to the side to address the tails of my brows. While I typically will always reach for the darkest brunette shade any given brand offers, I found the medium brown to work well for me, adding a bit of warmth to my complexion on top of the tint which made my arches appear a bit thicker. I’m impressed the gel held up against the NYC heat and humidity without getting crunchy or flaky — and with my sweaty long bangs in the mix!”

Amanda Ross, Beauty Editor, Wearing Crystal Clear

Courtesy of Amanda Ross

“As someone with wiry, generally unruly hairs, I’ve becoming something of a brow product aficionado over the years. I’m the sort of person who’d sooner neaten up my eyebrows than my hair, which means I go through a ton of gel yearly. I was a little surprised to see just how small and compact the new VBB launch was out of the box, wand included — but I can’t even express how impressed I am with it. The wand head itself is much more like a comb than a brush, with long, fine teeth that really separate the brows and grab each individual hair. The formula is remarkably lightweight, not gooey or thick or (worst of all) gummy. It really felt more like a serum, and it gave my brows the faintest natural sheen that I really loved. All in all, I am so pleased with product and am making it the one brow product I bring on vacation with me this month.”

Angela Melero, Executive Editor, Wearing Medium Brunette

Courtesy of Angela Melero

"OK, I'm a bit of a brow fanatic and have tested out my fair share of gels, waxes, and everything else in between. For context, I like to keep my brows looking as natural, full, and feathery as possible, so I don't love super inky, dark formulas that coat them too much. Before going in with this brow gel, I filled in a few larger sparse areas with a pencil and brushed up my brows so they were fluffy and ready to be sculpted. At first swipe, the VB brow gel does seem to be heavily pigmented and I found it a bit hard to control when applying it, especially at the ends of my arches. I had to go in with a cotton swab and do a bit of clean-up after. However, the rich medium brown shade did look natural on my brows and it filled and shaped them pretty easily. It also held the hairs in place all day — through the sweltering summer afternoon heat and all. With other waxes and gels, I have to put in a bit of elbow grease to remove them, but this formula washes off easily at the end of the day."

Is Victoria Beckham Beauty’s FeatherFix Brow Gel Worth It?

For anyone who prefers a subtle, soft brow look but doesn’t want to sacrifice the staying power of a shellac-like gel, FeatherFix is for you. The tint offers just enough punch to create the illusion of thicker brows and the four shades are flexible to fit various hair colors. And taking aesthetics into consideration, the chic off-white tube is also a selling point.