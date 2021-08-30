Mario Dedivanovic's eponymous makeup line has exploded in popularity since the brand's fall 2020 debut. If it's not yet a part of your makeup bag, his products are likely on your radar at the very least. Makeup By Mario is loved by everyone, from celebrities to ordinary people alike, for its high-quality formulas and easy-but-professional-looking application.

Since launching, Dedivanovic's blessed our beauty routines with multipurpose makeup brushes, swoon-worthy eyeshadow palettes, TikTok famous contour, and blush sticks — and the list goes on. One thing that was missing, though? Brow products. Despite perfecting the enviable arches of stars like Kim Kardashian, the makeup artist has taken his time unveiling brow products of his own, and now, they're finally here.

Enter, Dedivanovic's first-ever Makeup By Mario brow products, Master Blade Brow Pencil, and Master Hold Brow Gel. For best results, the makeup artist recommends using them together to instantly create fuller arches that lock into place for all-day wear. And thankfully, they're wildly easy to use. "I kind of dread having to do my brows every morning, so when I began to develop the formulas for my Brow Collection, I sort of selfishly created it for myself," he said in a statement. "My goal was to make it quick, easy, and natural."

Per Dedivanovic, the Micro Blade Brow Pencil is so easy to use that he can define and fill out his brows in just "seconds." It comes in eight shades and is double-ended, with a pencil on one side and a spoolie on the other. "I use the slanted edge to apply broad strokes, and when I want to draw more fine hair-like strokes on the inner corner, I just use the tip of the blade," he explains, testifying to its simplicity.

As for the Master Hold Brow Gel, Dedivanovic says he “created the strongest hold brow gel in the game,” which is quite an impressive feat considering how many formulas there are on the market. In an Instagram post, the pro revealed that he used to use prosthetic glue to “lift and lock” his clients’ brows into place — and this product takes inspiration from that budge-proof, matte finish.

Keep scrolling to shop the new Makeup By Mario brow products, available now.

