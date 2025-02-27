Prada, Versace, Bottega Veneta. Milan Fashion Week’s top designers are known for their unwavering ability to create collections that modernize vintage trends with impeccable tailoring and innovative silhouettes. The same goes for the stylish celebrities, editors, stylists, and influencers that flock to the Italian city each season. Case in point: The best MFW Fall/Winter 2025 street style beauty looks bring popular makeup and hairstyles from the past into 2025.

Quite possibly the easiest beauty takeaway from the street style set is topping your hair with a headscarf. Yes, the accessory will add personality and color to your outfit, but it’s also practical. Because when you have a day full of shows, there’s little time to give yourself a fresh blowout. Bonus: The look nods to glamorous Italian film icons like Sophia Loren. On the flip side, guests are incorporating timeless looks like bangs into current hair trends like the jellyfish cut.

Vintage makeup is also having a moment among MFW attendees. Blue eyeshadow has been spotted outside of multiple shows, but instead of going full-on ‘80s, the color is being paired with a minimal base and a neutral lip.

Keep reading to see all of the standout hair and makeup moments from outside the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter ‘25 shows.

Just Add Bangs

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Why choose between two major hair trends when you can just nail them both? A set of blunt micro bangs, as seen on Lily May Mac, will take your copper red color to the next level.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Defined by blunt gradual layers and matching bangs, the trending jellyfish cut is even bolder when paired with highlighter yellow hair. Interview fashion director and stylist Dara is proof.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

If your bob is starting to feel stale, adding a set of blunt bangs will be transformative. Let this MFW guest’s bleach blonde cut serve as your reference material at the salon.

Vampy Lips

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

As seen on Xenia Adonts outside of the MFW shows, a swipe of deep berry lipstick adds an unexpected edgy touch to an all-white winter outfit.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

When in doubt over how to do your makeup, look to what you’re wearing like Sabrina Lan did at MFW. She matched her moody lip to her head-to-toe oxblood outfit.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Make like Stefanie Giesinger and elevate your sporty pieces with a moody reddish-plump lip.

Blue Eyeshadow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When you think of blue eyeshadow, images of your mom in the ‘80s might come to mind. However, this MFW guest demonstrates that the polarizing color can be incredibly modern. It’s all in how you wear it — instead of pairing a blue eye with a bold lip, keep the rest of your look simple and neutral so the eyeshadow really pops.

WWD/Getty Images

Not ready to try a bold blue eyeshadow? Take a cue from from this MFW show-goer and opt for sweeping on a sheer pastel shade on your lids.

Headscarves

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

When you’re working with second (or third) day hair and have a handful of shows on the docket, let this guest’s chic headscarf serve as inspiration.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

Tying a scarf around your head injects some color into a neutral outfit, but it’s also the easiest way to liven up a no-makeup makeup look.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

A patterned headscarf and tinted sunglasses lend an extra retro vibe to this guest’s long Cher-like hair.