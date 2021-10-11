While many do their vacationing during the spring and summer months to exotic locations with crystal clear waters and warm sandy beaches, truly avid travelers know the value of a winter retreat. These cold-weather getaways — often ski resorts tucked away in the mountains — can feel ultra luxurious, and no one understands that better than Tom Ford Beauty. The newest collection from the label, aptly named Soleil Neige, is an ode to the luxe alpine escape of St. Moritz.

The three-piece collection features a hydrating Sunlit Rose Lip Balm (perfect for the harsh winter temperatures), a crystalline Eye Color Quad that is said to “mimic the rosiness of skin caressed by crisp air,” according to the brand press release, and the Shimmering Body Oil, which is scented with the brand’s signature fragrance of the same name, Soleil Neige. The entire collection is housed in a limited-edition cosmetics bag that makes it ready for gifting.

Now, most beauty aficionados know that Tom Ford’s beauty products are known for their luxurious packaging, and this collection is no exception. However, the luxury is not confined to the aesthetic of the products — just one swipe, dap, and spritz will tell just how high quality these offerings are. Here’s the rundown on all the treasures to be found.

Tom Ford Beauty

First, there’s the aforementioned lip balm, which aims to keep lips healthy and hydrated in the colder months, preventing dry chapped lips. It also takes things a step further, leaving a velvety pink hue that gives the lips a pop of color.

Continuing the theme of high gloss shine is the quad eyeshadow palette which is inspired by the reflection of sunlit snow, and is suitable for any and all of the holiday looks you may need to put together this season. The warm, rosy-golden hues range in textures from shimmery to matte, allowing for all the makeup creativity. Note: The shadows are meant to be applied dry, so no need to dampen your eyeshadow brush to achieve a bright, long-lasting shimmer.

Rounding out the collection is the new body oil, which features the scent of the brand’s beloved Soleil Neige eau de parfum. “The silky, lightweight, and illuminating body oil captures the sultry effect of light-reflective, lucent skin with shimmers of platinum leaf and tempts the senses with the citrus floral musk of Soleil Neige. The escapist fragrance mimics the serene shimmer of sun on snow,” says the brand in a press release.

So, even if you can’t make it to the mountains (or, as the French would say, la montagne) this winter, you can still channel a luxe getaway with the Soleil Neige collection. Shop all the offerings below.

