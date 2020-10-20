While I'd prefer not to think about pulling out my snow boots or slipping on ice anytime soon, Tom Ford Soleil Neige 2020 Color Collection has me dreaming of colder days ahead. The fresh three-piece line gives you the chance to smoothly transition from a glow reminiscent of summer dew to one that resembles winter's frost.

The inspiration for Soleil Neige — which translates into "sun snow" — was plucked from cold weather visual wonders, like sun glinting on frost, and translated it into a glimmering lipstick, eyeshadow quad, and body shimmer. Ranging from $56 to $100, the new products fall into the same family as the new Soleil Neige fragrance, all of them making for a solid wintertime lineup.

For dressing up your eyes, you can lay your neons to rest and can count on the four pans of neutral eyeshadows in the Soleil Neige Eye Color Quad. Fittingly titled "First Frost," the four shades encompass two cool-toned browns, a taupe-y pink, and a cream. All in a shimmer finish, you can use them to stretch your looks from a gentle hint of color to a more dramatic smoky eye.

To ensure your lips don't miss out on emulating glistening snow on a mountaintop, Tom Ford strayed from a classic red lip for winter and instead crafted its Balm Frost. It envelops your lips with moisture and leaves you with an iridescent, gold-flecked shimmer that's subtle but still catches the light.

For a glow everywhere else, the new body shimmer is the snowcapped version of Tom Ford's cult-favorite Soleil Blanc oil, giving you a polar variation of glimmer on your body versus one that's tinged with bronze. This is especially perfect paired with the new fragrance that shares the same name as the collection and follows after Tom Ford's juicy Bitter Peach drop. It encapsulates winter equally as well as the former embodied summer, and a spritz of it is the perfect way to round out any look.

Refresh your winter inventory, and browse the new collection from Tom Ford, below.

