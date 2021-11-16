The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About This Viral Jade Roller Foundation Hack

There's a new TikTok foundation hack making its rounds on the buzzy social media platform — and it's seemingly a must-try for those who love a full-coverage finish. Dreamt up by content creator Avonna Sunshine, her method involves using a rose-quartz face roller to apply product rather than more traditional methods like a brush or sponge.

Her TikTok video, which she posted on November 3, has amassed over 1.2 million views and counting. In it, the makeup artist claims that this application method helps to "evenly distribute your foundation." Likewise, she says, "the coolness of [the quartz roller] helps to shrink to your pores, so it's going to give a very, very smooth application."

"You have to think, when you're using a sponge or a brush, it's soaking up some of the product," she tells viewers, explaining why the hack works. “But with the quartz roller, it's just evenly distributing that product, that way, you're gonna use less product and get fuller coverage."

According to the comments section of Sunshine's post, she used the popular Maybelline Fit Me Foundation in the shade 340 and a quartz roller from EcoTools. She preemptively applied some foundation onto her cheeks, chin, and forehead before taking her time blending it in with the popular skin care tool.

Despite this hack going viral on social media, it's bringing in some mixed reviews. Sunshine says it takes the same amount of time to use a facial roller as a brush or sponge, but some disagree. Beauty content creator Amanda Frisch tested the trend and said: "Not only did it take a long time, but my foundation just kind of sat on top of my skin and didn't look as great as it normally does."

Another user noted that while the jade roller “feels nice and cool,” on the skin it made her foundation “dry and cakey” and was “hard to blend, especially around the nose.”

Of course, every user’s experience is different, so definitely give it a try if it piques your interest. And PS: if you don’t own a quartz roller, shop some of TZR’s favorites below.

