Raise your hand if October feels like it’s gone by in about three days. In the blink of an eye, the month came and went, with just one week left ‘til Halloween night. But if you’ve yet to participate in any spooky season frivolities, there’s still plenty of time to make it happen — and your nails are an easy place to start. This week, Team TZR has fallen in love with every type of linear manicure, from colorful checkerboards to sleek diagonal French tips and swirl nails in moody shades. They’re the ultimate way to do minimalist nail art while keeping your look firmly on theme — whatever that might mean to you at the time.

Color-wise, consider seeking something more daring or left-field at your next salon appointment. Iced coffee nails are having a very well-deserved moment, yes, but there’s nothing cooler than bucking conventional, seasonally appropriate shades for an unexpected color combination — one staffer’s pick, a trippy olive green-hot pink bullseye manicure, is a perfect place to start. No matter what color or style you’re after, though, you’ll certainly find plenty of inspiration here. Ahead, Team TZR’s favorite nails of the week, all together in one place.

Swirl Nails

“Swirl nails might have been summer’s biggest nail art trend, but the fall- and winter-friendly editions are just as good — if not better — than their warm-weather counterparts. The iced coffee-colored swirls in this manicure gives me an instant craving for all things cozy.” — Amanda Ross, beauty editor, TZR

Silver Accented Nails

“Sometimes, the most minimal move is the strongest. This silver-accented manicure requires only one tiny strip of chrome-colored stickers, but it looks so editorial.” —AR

Diagonal French Tips

“Everything about this manicure feels clean and satisfying, from the glossy sheen to the clean lines. Plus, anyone can get this mani because they’re actually press-ons from Paintbucket Nails.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director, BDG

Checkered Swirl Nails

“This color combo is so gorgeous and gives serious fall vibes. I also love that the swirl design keeps the checkered pattern from covering the entire nail and becoming too overwhelming.” — Catherine Santino, beauty news writer, TZR

Taupe Brown

“Long nails are so glam and fun, but sometimes it’s nice to keep things simple with short nails. This taupe-y brown is so stunning, and I would happily wear this shade all season long.” — CS

No-Rules Nail Art

“As someone with a less-than-steady hand, this mani is right up my alley. The haphazard line art on these nails are mistake-friendly and can easily be adjusted to include your favorite nail colors of the moment. Love this idea for those moments I’m in a pinch.” — Angela Melero, executive editor, TZR

Pumpkin Spice Reverse French

“Halloween is nearly upon us, so I’m in full pumpkin mode. This subtle take on a festive mani is so chic. I love a reverse French — it’s so unexpected and versatile!” — AM

Bullseye Nails

“I’m fully obsessed with this bullseye manicure. I love the different pink shades and the contrasting army green color. I’d also love to try this with shades of red and blue!” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist, TZR

Magnetized Glitter Nails

“I don’t typically gravitate towards glitter but I am so into this brown and blue holographic effect that somehow feels ‘neutral’ enough to wear with everything I own.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief, TZR

Midnight Blue Nails

“This is the inky blue color of my dreams — the luster and subtle metallic sheen ensures that the shade doesn’t dull over time and develop that cement-like layer on your nails, like so many dark colors do.” — KL