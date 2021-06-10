This New Hydrogel Mask Promised To Give Me “Egg Skin”

For those of you who have already passed life’s mid-twenties threshold, this may be old news, but turning 25 this year has truly taken a toll on me. No longer can I function at a high velocity with only four hours of sleep on any given day, and I certainly cannot enjoy a few cocktails on a Friday night without enduring the trials and tribulations of a very slow Saturday morning. And as far as my skin is concerned, I’m battling an entirely new set of problems that I thought I was prepared for, up until now.

These days, I find that I am constantly ironing out the fine lines on my forehead and eye area with an array of beauty tools, kneading my drooping cheeks and nasolabial folds to a sculpted state of glory, and misting my skin throughout the day to maintain a level of hydration that seemed to happen naturally when I was twenty. (It’s a lot of work, but someone’s got to do it, especially when you’re a skin care writer.) Suffice it to say, these days I am on the *hunt* for products that will deliver a sculpted, radiant glow to my skin with minimal effort. So when I saw that Superegg released their new Calm Movements Eye & Cheek Mask that promised to do just that, I thought, why not give it a whirl? Well, I’ve whirled away, and here’s what I think.

An Eye & Cheek Mask? Care To Explain?

Erica Choi of Egg Canvas created Superegg’s new Calm Movements Eye & Cheek Mask, a hydrogel mask that doesn’t just stop at your eye area, but instead extends down to your jawline (give or take an inch depending on your anatomy).

There are two vegan masks in each package (one for each cheek), which is sealed and perfect whether you’re at home or traveling. They’re available in a single pack for $11 or a pack of five for $50.

What Does It Do?

Sitting pretty at a pH of 6.5, this mask promises to address a range of skin care ailments you might be facing, while help to boost skin elasticity. Upon application, the mask gently penetrates the skin with good-for-you hydrating, moisturizing, and soothing ingredients (more on those soon) while protecting it for the day ahead with free-radical fighting antioxidants. Additionally, it claims to decrease puffiness in the eye and cheek area over time, while giving a smooth, egg-like look to the skin. That’s right — your skin will look like an egg (or so the brand claims).

What’s On The Inside?

Now, these are hefty skin care promises that can only be backed by great ingredients. So, what’s inside? The mask’s proprietary White Duplex is a vegan iteration of egg whites, which have been used in Eastern skin care practices for centuries and followed beauty-lovers well into the modern day. Choi states, “This [formula] stems from my Korean upbringing, where eggs were used as part of a beauty ritual. I’ve grown up watching my grandmother and mother carefully apply different parts of the eggs onto their faces.”

Egg whites are said to improve the overall elasticity in the skin for a firm, glass-like texture. In this vegan formulation, Choi uses 19 vegan ingredients, including albumin, collagen, and amino acids to replicate the effects of an egg white and to make it accessible (and safer to use) for all.

In addition to this, this mask also contains Centella Asiatica (also known as tiger grass) to soothe any redness or irritation in the skin. Additionally, Centella Asiatica acts as an antioxidant, making it perfect for any morning skin care routine before exploring the great outdoors and being exposed to free radicals. Hyaluronic acid provides deep hydration for the skin, and panthenol (Provitamin B5) both hydrates and moisturizes the skin (since it acts as both a humectant and an occlusive). Basically, this mask is like your entire skin care routine stuffed into one easy-to-use hydrogel package.

Testing The Eye & Cheek Mask

As I said, I have been in desperate need of something that would deliver much-needed hydration to my skin and provide a taut glow that prompts me to postpone in-office injections. Additionally, although I’m no longer battling adult acne, I did have some redness in my skin that just won’t go away. Here’s a photo of what I’m talking about (before using this mask):

Isabella Sarlija

I removed the gel mask from the packet and applied it just below the fold of my undereye area. Initially, it felt cool on my skin but did not provide any tingling sensation that would lead me to worry about any adverse reactions. I found that since this mask is a hydrogel, meaning that the ingredients are embedded inside of the mask itself, it was not slimy or slippery like other eye masks, and stayed put during the entire 30 minutes that I had it on.

Isabella Sarlija

I am elated to report that I saw instant results with this mask. After removing the mask, my skin was glowing so much so that I almost felt I didn’t need to finish the rest of my skin care routine. (Of course, I did, and I certainly applied SPF after, because antioxidants are not enough to protect against damaging UVA and UVB rays.)

After using the mask every other day for three weeks (a new one each time as these are not reusable), my skin felt firmer and looked much clearer. These days, I am noticing that my complexion is brighter and more even — I don’t even feel the need to wear foundation — just a bit of concealer here and there. Also, my undereye area is significantly plumper, which is welcomed with my Mediterranean deep-set dark circles. Here’s a photo of the results.

Isabella Sarlija

Is It Worth The Investment?

Now, shelling out $50 for five eye and cheek masks may seem like a steep investment, but here’s why you should go forth with the purchase. It contains almost every single skin care ingredient you need for plump, firm, and protected skin (aside from SPF! Please, always use SPF), meaning that it will boost the radiance of your skin while cutting down the number of products you need day-to-day. The mask immediately provides me with a glow that I thought was reserved only for in-office facials, and it continues to improve the texture of my skin (which seemed like it was on a downward spiral since turning 25). So if you want a do-it all mask and to achieve that even, taut, “egg skin” then it might be worth making space for this Superegg mask in your bathroom cabinet.

