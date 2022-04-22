These 7 Fashion Brands Are Committed To Protecting The Planet — Here’s How

For Earth Day this year, some of your favorite fashion brands are celebrating Mother Earth with initiatives that work to protect the planet and its resources. In the continual push toward a more sustainable fashion future, there are a few eco-friendly ways brands are slowing down the fast-paced industry. Whether it’s with recycled packaging, made-to-order products, or using natural materials, these solutions are all critical for keeping the planet healthy for years to come. And, shopping these products is a win-win — you get to add something you love to your collection without negatively impacting the planet.

Take for instance, Rebecca Minkoff, who introduced new made-to-order items in the brand’s RM Green Collection today. The new installment features inclusive sizing and employs technology that minimizes waste and excess water usage. Then there’s quirky jewelry label Frasier Sterling, which launched 100% recycled packaging to decrease the use of single-use plastics.

And that’s just the beginning. Ahead, find seven brands making moves for Earth Day ... and the rest of the year for that matter.

For Earth Day, Rails created an Eco-Collection filled with best-selling products made with recycled and organic materials. The collection has everything from classic crewneck t-shirts to linen button-downs.

Sunglasses brand Le Specs launched Le Sustain, an eco-friendly eyewear collection made with 70% recycled acrylic and 30% PMMA (a sustainable substitute for glass), for Earth Day. The items in this collection range from $79 to $89 and come in a wide array of shapes and colors.

Rebecca Minkoff added new made-to-order items to the RM Green Collection this Earth Day. This new collection features extended sizing and was made with technology that helps mitigate waste, eliminate toxic inks, and reduce excess water usage. The best part? They don’t make the item until you order it to ensure there is no overproduction.

New York City-based streetwear brand Gypsy Sports partnered with The RealReal to launch a collection made entirely from upcycled denim. The collection features 12 pieces — including distressed jean bucket hats, patchwork jeans, and mini jean skirts — that range from $95 to $225.

Last Earth Day, Ugg committed to restoring 1 million acres of farmland into regenerative land practices over five years. This year, the label is celebrating reaching the 200k acre milestone with the launch of its Icon-Impact Collection. For these designs, the footwear is made with plant-based TENCEL™ Lyocell and responsible wool that preserves land health and promotes social welfare.

Jewelry brand Frasier Sterling is celebrating Earth Day with the launch of 100% recycled plastic packaging, designed to decrease the use of single-use plastics. This packaging is not only better for the planet, but can also be used time and time again to transport and store your beloved jewels.

In honor of Earth Day, Madhappy launched a capsule collection made with 100% organic cotton, organic dyes, and naturally grown fibers without synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and GMOs. Plus, each item comes with a custom tag made with recycled paper and sunflower seeds, so you can grow sunflowers while you sport this stylish crewneck.