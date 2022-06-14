Retinol is the undisputed king of skin care ingredients, but it’s not for everyone. The vitamin A derivative can cause side effects like redness, dryness, and peeling, and it can even make your skin more sensitive to the sun. That’s why many people with sensitive skin tend to steer clear of the ingredient, which also isn’t suitable for pregnant people to use. Luckily, there are alternatives out there that work similarly, three of the most popular being bakuchiol, rosehip oil, and peptides.

Bakuchiol is a naturally derived ingredient that offers similar benefits to retinol (more on those in a minute), while rosehip oil is naturally rich in vitamin A. Peptides are a type of protein that, like retinol, helps stimulate collagen production. If you’re interested in trying out these retinol alternatives for yourself, meet Facetheory: a brand that cuts out the unnecessary ingredients — and unnecessarily high price tags — and focuses on creating science-backed products that are effective and reasonably priced. More specifically, allow us to introduce you to their Bakuluronic Moisturiser M1, Balancing Rosehip Oil O3, and Relaxing Night Cream M10 PRO.

A Bakuchiol Moisturizer That Covers All Your Skin Care Bases

Facetheory’s Bakuluronic Moisturiser M1 is really the only face cream you need, as it covers all your skin care bases in one fell swoop. It contains hyaluronic acid for hydration, vitamins C and E for their antioxidant benefits, shea butter and argan oil to soften and moisturize your skin, and ferulic acid to stabilize all the active ingredients. Then, of course, there’s the star of the show: bakuchiol. This antioxidant and anti-inflammatory works similarly to retinol in that it helps boosts collagen production and promotes a more even-looking skin tone, but it’s much more gentle, so there isn’t any risk of irritation, and it doesn’t make your skin sun-sensitive. Another cool thing about this moisturizer is that contains oil-absorbing rice starch, so while it does have the consistency of a decadent cream, it won’t leave your skin greasy or shiny.

Facetheory emphasizes transparency with its consumers, and the brand formulates its products without unnecessary additives — something that’s evident when you glance at the product pages on the website. Scroll down to view the INCI list, and next to each ingredient, you’ll find descriptions that make clear its role or where it comes from (for example, the brand explains that cetyl alcohol is a “naturally derived non-drying coconut fatty acid,” while glycerin is defined as a humectant). This way, you know exactly what you’re putting on your skin, and why.

A Rosehip Oil Made Of Just 3 (Natural) Ingredients

Rosehip oil is naturally rich in vitamin A — and retinol is a vitamin A derivative — which explains why the plant-derived ingredient is capable of offering similar benefits. Facetheory’s Balancing Rosehip Oil O3 is made with just three ingredients, all of which are naturally derived: rosehip seed oil, rosehip fruit extract, and vitamin E. Rosehip is absolutely loaded with good-for-skin nutrients, and, like retinol, helps boost collagen production and encourages skin cell regeneration (which, in turn, can help promote a brighter, more even complexion). Because of this, it’s one of the rare oils that’s actually beneficial for people with acne-prone skin. Meanwhile, the antioxidant vitamin E helps shield skin from environmental damage and offers immediate hydrating benefits.

You can use these products separately or together (though it’s up to you, face oil usually goes on top of moisturizer). The good thing about rosehip oil is that, unlike many other similar oils, it sinks into skin much more readily, so it doesn’t leave an overly greasy residue behind. It does, however, provide an instant glow, and makes your skin feel much smoother.

The Perfect Moisturizer For P.M. Use

To round out your routine, consider Facetheory’s Relaxing Night Cream M10 PRO. It’s formulated with all the ingredients you could want in a night cream, like vitamin E, shea butter, and several plant-derived oils (including rice bran, avocado, and kukui nut) to restore moisture and soften your skin as you sleep. And speaking of when you sleep — that’s when our skin does its best repairing work — this cream also contains grape-derived melatonin, which offers antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cell-regenerating benefits, as well as a type of vegan peptide that, like retinol, promotes smoother, firmer skin over time. (So, also like with retinol, consistency is key here.)

As a final thoughtful touch, this moisturizer is available in a relaxing lavender scent, though it also comes in an unscented version if you prefer. The perfect night cream, indeed (especially when you factor in that under-$30 price tag).

