This Buzzy Skin Care Tool Just Got An Acne-Fighting Upgrade

If you’re serious about your skin care routine, you’ve likely got a few tools lying around. Whether a jade roller is proudly displayed on your bathroom shelf or you’ve invested in something a bit more high-tech, these handy devices are meant to provide luxurious experiences as well as address certain skin concerns. With brands becoming more and more innovative, it’s now possible to get spa-like treatments at home, and the amount of options are only growing larger by the day. Case in point: SolaWave’s brand new blue light upgrade to their buzzed-about skin care wand.

The original Red Light Wand is designed as a four in one tool that delivers microcurrents, red light therapy, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to help with things like fine lines, wrinkles, and overall radiance. The new SolaWave Blue Light Wand, which launched today, takes a more targeted approach to skin care — specifically, to acne. The portable (and chic) tool uses blue light to fight breakouts and kill acne-causing bacteria. The wand’s warmth function also helps your products better absorb into your skin, reduce redness, and brighten dark circles, while the vibrating capabilities de-puff, promote circulation, and boost skin’s radiance.

While the Blue Light Wand definitely isn’t cheap, it typically retails for less than the original wand ($139 versus the Red Light Wand at $149) — and currently, it’s on sale for $119. If you’re looking for acne-fighting solutions and have been curious about skin care devices, now’s the time to dip your toes in.

