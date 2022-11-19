The best things often come in small packages — and from small businesses. When American Express first started the Small Business Saturday initiative back in 2010, the goal was simple: shine a light on the developing retailers that often get lost in the shuffle come the holiday shopping rush. Now, the designated day has blossomed into the beauty insiders’ favorite time of year. Small Business Saturday beauty deals are prime for experimenting with hidden gems and under-the-radar products developed by some of the most creative minds in the industry — and they might just be the key to nailing every of-the-moment beauty trend you’ve seen on TikTok and beyond.

In fact, it’s visual-first social media platforms like TikTok helping drive customers to small businesses and shops like never before. The democratized nature of the apps makes it easier to stumble upon a low-key great find. Tai Adaya, founder of Habit Skin, says her brand wouldn’t have caught Sephora’s eye without a massively popular viral video. “TikTok allows us to create content that connects with our primary audience,” she explains, and points to the platform’s just-launched Shop Small Accelerator Program as a helpful tool. Aysia Hilliard, CEO of makeup brand TrapStix, agrees on the power of social media marketing. “It’s more important to create genuine connections with your followers by posting stuff that you yourself would actually watch, rather than posting what you think will go viral,” she says, adding that it took much trial and error to achieve her success. “We don’t have large marketing and PR budgets like the big corporations so these [social media] opportunities are priceless for small businesses.”

Below, TZR is rounding up some of the best small-business beauty brands to shop this holiday season. Grab gifts for everyone on your list or just treat yourself to something shiny and new — there’s more than enough amazing products to go around.

The All-In-One Nail Set

The Youth-In-A-Bottle Serum

The One-And-Done Gift Set

The Spray-On Sun Protectant

The Never-Gloopy Lip Gloss

The On-The-Go Manicure

The Illuminating Face Mask

The Insta-Relaxing Candle

The Apply-Everywhere Oil

The Faux-Freckle Fave

The Wash-Day Duo

The Seductive Scent