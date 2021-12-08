The Red Carpet Facial Is The Ultimate Beauty Treatment To Gift This Holiday Season

Although skin care treatments are often more expensive than your average drugstore product or beauty gift set, they will yield the most effective and immediate results for your beauty-obsessed friend this holiday season. With products, results aren’t always instantaneous, often taking weeks to see if that moisturizer is strengthening your skin barrier or that acid toner is really diminishing dark spots. Whereas, facials, massages, deep conditioning hair treatments, and other skin care treatments can significantly improve issues like fine lines, age spots, acne scars, dry skin, and lack luster hair conditions after just one treatment. More bang for your buck, so to speak.

Maybe you’ll gift the Dermaflash Brightening facial that’s suitable for all skin types, or the classic Korean body scrub formulated for those with dry skin. These treatments will help improve the look and feel of their skin, body, and hair. Some use heat and light to trigger collagen production, while others focus on invigorating ingredients to restore moisture back to the skin and scalp. The best part, all the treatments listed below are non-invasive and require very little recovery time.

Below, you’ll find 13 skin care treatments for the body, skin, and hair that will grant you the title of best gift-giver ever for the holidays.

Microneedling

According to Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologist in New York, microneedling therapy is a minimally invasive skin rejuvenation procedure that uses very thin needles to puncture the skin. "The needles create a controlled skin injury and [promote] healing," she says. "The slight injury stimulates the growth of collagen, the scaffolding under the skin, which then improves the appearance of some scars and wrinkles." An at-home microneedling tool can deliver impressive results if your giftee can’t make it to a salon or spa, but an in-office treatment, either as a stand alone or a booster to a facial, is a the ideal way to help your loved ones achieve glowing, youthful-looking skin this holiday season.

Microcurrent Facial

With the use of low-voltage electricity machine, a microcurrent facial, stimulates the facial muscles to contract, lift, and sculpt. Immediately following the treatment, your friend will noticed lifted eyebrows, defined cheekbones, and tight and firm skin. Depending on where you go, you can expect to pay anywhere from $150 to $600 for treatment.

Float Therapy

Give the gift of relaxation with a meditative float soak. The soothing float therapy at Pause Studio gently lets your body go through healing, recovery, and refreshing regeneration by re-aligning the spine for perfect posture and stimulating your circulation for glowing post-float radiance! The magnesium in the water of the float pod will help the overall appearance of the skin by lowering cortisol levels and naturally acting as an antibacterial and antimicrobial to detoxify the body and clear up any skin irritations. Bonus: the $69 dollar body treatment also fosters deep and restful sleep. Consider it the ultimate body skin care treatment with an added relaxation bonus.

Keravive Scalp Treatment

Priced at $515, Ever/Body’s Keravive is the scalp and hair follicle treatment that will stimulate fuller, thicker, and healthier-looking hair. Beginning with a cleansing process to extract dirt, oil, and impurities, keratin is then added to nourish the scalp and make hair more manageable. Post treatment, you’ll receive the Keravive Peptide Complex Spray for at-home use to extend and enhance the treatment results. This one is great for those with thin hair or those looking for an extra clean and hydrated scalp, or to help address signs of hair loss. Remember — skin care doesn’t stop at your hairline.

The Astara Treatment

Located in both Los Angeles and New York, the $90 Astara Treatment at Benjamin Salon is like a facial for your scalp. Great for those with sensitive or irritated scalps, the treatment calms itch, buildup, flakes, and clogged pores. It begins with a soft scalp brush head massage that will help loosen up dead skin. Next, Astara oil is applied and massaged in for 10 to 15 minutes. Lastly, hair is double cleansed, dried, and detangled. Relaxing, clarifying, and soothing, it’s a must for anyone dealing with dryness or dandruff.

Cryotherapy

At wellness spa, Remedy Place, you can gift the joy of a three-and-a-half-minute whole-body cryo chamber. Why would anyone want to go through with a -150 º F sub-zero treatment? Well, decreased inflammation and boosted endorphins to start (which makes it great for the friend who is an athlete, works hunched over from home, or has any other aches and pains), but the beauty benefits of extreme cold are also unmatched: stimulation of collagen production (the main protein responsible for tight skin), the reduction of fine lines and pores, as well as decreased redness and inflammation from acne. And since body care is one of the fastest growing sectors of the beauty industry, anyone who is a beauty fan will be sure to appreciate the treatment.

Chemical Peel

Chemical peels treat wrinkles, acne scars, rough skin, and age spots. The treatment (which varies in price depending on the spa) uses a chemical exfoliating solution to remove dry, damaged skin and reveal a fresh, bright, smooth complexion. Chemical peel solutions use a combination of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs at a range of intensities to provide results that you just can’t achieve with an at-home chemical peel kit. And during the winter, when skin is at its most dull and dry, this type of treatment is basically giving the gift of glowing skin in one treatment.

Microdermabrasion

Microdermabrasion targets imperfections like age spots, acne scars, and discolored skin. The 30-minute treatment (on average) starts with a hand-held device that has tiny crystals that penetrate into the skin to exfoliate the surface, removing the top layer, and generally buff and smooth the dermis for a youthful, flawless finish. Pricing will vary depending on where you receive the service, but if you have a loved one who isn’t as keen on a chemical peel treatment but still wants the results of a professional exfoliation, microdermabrasion is the ideal option (and can even be added onto a traditional facial as a booster).

Face Workout

At $95 dollars for a signature sculpt, Face Gym is the perfect combination of a massage and a facial. The brand uses a combination of manual manipulation (including an expertly wielded foam ball) and microcurrent technology to lift and sculpt your face in less than an hour. There are few facials like it out there, so if anyone you know is dealing with puffiness, sagging skin, or just generally wants to carve out their cheekbones, this is the ideal treatment to gift.

Lymphatic Drainage Massage

The $175 lymphatic drainage massage at The Well is an effective combination of dry brushing and manual manipulation to stimulate the body’s circulatory and toxin elimination systems. Over time (at least five sessions), skin will become tighter and more toned (you can even see a reduction in cellulite). It’s both relaxing and highly effective at improving the look and feel of your skin from head to toe, which sounds like the ideal gift for those stressed loved ones in your life.

Dermaflash Brightening Facial

Gift the joy of convenience and brightening at any Ulta Beauty salon with Dermalogica skin care products in this Brightening Facial. Great for all skin types, your loved one will enjoy a 30- or 60-minute supersonic exfoliation that removes dead skin cells and peach fuzz with brightening ingredients, like vitamin C, to target dark spots, refine skin texture, and leave skin looking luminous and refreshed.

Korean Body Scrub

At New Jersey’s premier spa and wellness center, Sojo, your friend will enjoy a traditional Korean Body Scrub for just $75. Soap and water paired with a thin sandpaper-like loofah is used to rid the body of dirt and layers of dry accumulated skin for an intense exfoliation, while stimulating circulation. The team recommends soaking or visiting the steam room for 15 to 30 minutes prior to the service to prep the skin for exfoliation. Your friend will walk out with glowing and hydrated skin, not to mention calm as can be.

Red Carpet Facial

There’s a reason this red carpet facial is loved by A-listers like Rihanna, Rosalia, Irina Shayk and Karlie Kloss. Offered at Tracie Martyn Spa at $450, this facial is known for its ability to contour, firm, and lift faces. It includes a crystal-free diamond microdermabrasion that naturally lifts the face and speeds up the production of collagen and elastin for a more defined appearance. The facial treats sun damage, fine lines, age spots, wrinkles, acne scars, melasma, and other skin-related conditions. It’s great for those who attend a lot of special events.