Everyone has that one friend who absolutely can’t get enough of everything beauty-related. It’s the friend whose medicine-cabinet is stocked with 20 different shades of red lipstick, hair tools, and serums and hydrating face masks to the brim. It might seem impossible gift shopping for this friend who has it all, but even the friend with the latest innovative skin care trends or DIY nail kits deserves to be spoiled with an expertly-curated gift set. Consider it one of the easiest beauty gifts to give this holiday season.

Sure, it can become even more complicated if you are a beauty rookie shopping for the beauty obsessed and you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of brands at Sephora or a drugstore, or can’t tell the difference between SPF or serum. If this sounds like you, you’ve come to the right place. Enter, this list of 19 exciting and unique gift sets from tried-and-true cult brands like Drunk Elephant, Charlotte Tilbury, and Tatcha. Plus, the below holiday beauty sets give you more product for your dollar than any other time of year.

From trios of lipstick to best selling candles, the below list is filled with presents to impress your beauty-obsessed friend. Warning: you might end up accumulating some (read: all) of these beauty gift sets for yourself.

Great for the friend looking for ultra-moisturized skin, this expert-curated set comes with Obagi Nu-Derm Gentle Cleanser, iS Clinical Hydra-Cool Serum, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Hyaluronic Marine Dew It Right Eye Gel, La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo, PCA Skin Hydrating Toner Spray, and so much more. The complete morning and night skin care set will address all dry skin concerns by brightening, hydrating, and exfoliating skin for a smoother and healthier complexion.

Who needs a nail salon when you can enjoy Olive & June’s Polish Mani System? Inside you’ll find a nail clipper, dual-grit nail file, salon-quality nail buffer, an acetone-free polish remover pot, mani-perfecting clean up brush, limited-edition lilac poppy nail polish, cuticle serum, glossy top coat, and seven nail polishes of your choice. This set saves them a trip to the salon.

Brow Wiz (retractable pencil for extra definition), Mini Dipbrow Gel (waterproof and highly pigmented), and Clear Brow Gel (the finisher) are the bestselling must-haves in this set from Anastasia Beverly Hills. Gluten-free and cruelty-free, this set will deliver beautifully detailed and defined brows with maximum staying powder.

Get glowing skin wherever you are, featuring all the Skin Inc heroes you will ever need: Pores Be-Gone Mattifying Mask (absorbs sebum and reduces appearance of pores), Get Glowin Brightening Mask (helps brighten uneven skin and dullness), Pure Deepsea Hydrating Mask (hydrates and clarifies skin), Pure Revival Peel (non-abrasive peel that removes dead surface skin), and Nourish Hand Serum.

Mila Moursi’s Sculpting Duo lets you bring a spa-like treatment directly to them. Featuring The Sculptor and Mila Moursi’s popular Rejuvenating Serum, this holiday set aids in sculpting and restoring the skin. When used consistently, the set helps to visibly contour the jawline, minimize sagging, and create an appearance of tighter, firmer, and more radiant-looking skin.

Nothing says beauty maven like a set of Victoria Beckham’s favorite makeup products. The satin liner, lip gloss, and mascara will help your giftee create a Posh-level look in no time.

Featuring cult-favorites like T.L.C Happi Scalp Scrub, Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream, and Wild Marula Tangle Spray, Drunk Elephant’s The Littles Hair + Body kit is great from head-to-toe.

This beauty box contains 11 cult-favorite products (nine of which are full-sized) with brands like Tata Harper, Beautycounter, Furtuna Skin, and Venn all in attendance. Any skin care lover will be ecstatic to unwrap this gift and sample some of the industry’s most in-demand formulas — and hopefully find their new favorite formula in the process.

Featuring the Original Coffee Scrub and new Buff Marshmallow Body Scrub, in 100g sizes to give the gift of scrubbing and buffing on the go. The 100% natural and vegan coffee scrub helps minimize breakouts, cellulite, and scars. Whereas, the buff is a mess-free scrub that will smooth skin from head to toe in a delightfully light holiday marshmallow scent.

The two-week Tatcha introduction set is the golden set for combination to oily skin. The Camellia Cleansing Oil, The Water Cream, The Rice Polish, and The Silky Peony, will help visibly tighten pores with Japanese wild rose for smooth, balanced skin. Plus, The Camellia Cleansing Oil is a great makeup remover that gently breaks down waterproof makeup.

Formulated with seed oil, jojoba esters, and other clean ingredients, this kit is a great reminder that having glowy skin doesn’t have to hurt the environment. Included you’ll find the Multi-Stick for a great color to the cheeks and lips, the Fullest Volumizing Mascara for a weightless and buildable volume, and the Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint that will glide across the eye like cream, but dry like a powder for a crease-less metallic finish — something they’ll definitely appreciate going from holiday event to holiday event.

Help your friend preserve her gorgeous hair color with a mini set of Oribe shampoo and conditioner essentials. The collectible box features work by À Paris chez Antoinette Poisson, making this one of the most stunning beauty gifts to give this season.

The cult-following Pillow Talk shade from Charlotte Tilbury is the ultimate nude color. Chances are your friend already has the shade but not the must-have holiday kit. Included you’ll find the Matte Revolution Lipstick In Pillow Talk Original, Travel Size Collagen Lip Bath Pillow Talk (for high-shine), and Travel Size Charlotte’s Jewel Lips in Pillow Talk (for a gloss finish with rose gold sparkle). The iconic set has a $71 value for just $45.

Ask any beauty editor or skin care aficionado and they’ll tell you, you can’t get much more clinically-proven or high-performance than SkinMedica, which is why this set is worth every penny. Sure, maybe this is for your absolute very best buds, but when their skin looks as smooth, radiant, and youthful as it will be with this hydrating serum, anti-wrinkle serum, retinol complex, and mineral sunscreen, they won’t be able to thank you enough.

Fragrance lovers know that traveling with their favorite scent is stressful, but this stunning Byredo leather case and mini samplers make it so seamless and easy. Not to mention, the limited edition box makes great storage for other beauty treasures at home.

This set is great if you aren’t totally aware of what lip products your friend has. You really can’t go wrong with a Sephora-curated lip product gift set, packed with eight of the retailers best-selling red and nude lipsticks, like NARS and YSL. This kit is a must-have for all holiday parties.

This is for that beauty-obsessed friend that always needs her lashes on point. Inside you’ll find a Limited-Edition Collectible Lash Curler, Mini Mascara, and Mini Lash Primer. The primer will work hard to elongate the length and volume of lashes making them appear fuller and ticker. While the curler and mascara will have a great dramatic holiday curl and lifted-lash finish.

Give them the gift of nourished and deeply hydrated hair with amika’s Gotta Have It Mask Indulgence Set. Included you’ll find the: Soulfood Nourishing Mask, Flash Instant Shine Mask, and The Kure Multi-Task Repair Treatment. All three masks are richly packed with vitamins and nutrients to help condition the hair making it soft, silky, and smoother than ever.

Clean beauty fans know that Saie has some of the best cosmetic options on the market, and this discounted box set provides all the cult-favorite products to complete your makeup-lover’s collection for the holidays.