September’s back-to-school energy probably has you feeling like you should completely overhaul your life, from establishing a productive weekday morning routine to revamping your entire beauty routine post-summer. Yes, it doesn’t matter how old you are, the month will always feel like the beginning of a fresh start. The best new beauty launches of September 2026 are on the same wavelength. These upgrades to your current skin care, makeup, and hair care lineups will help you tweak your routine to the fluctuating, cooler temps, and in turn, hopefully prevent seasonal struggles such as dry lips and static stands.

Dryness is arguably the most common fall beauty concern, and there are plenty of just-released products to help you on all fronts. For skin care, Lennox And Sixteenth have made soothing, non-stripping toner pads, and Clé de Peau’s latest moisturizer is restorative and strengthens the skin barrier. Makeup brands have also recognized your skin can use all the extra hydration. MAC’s dewy skin tint has a serum-like formula, while MAKE UP FOR EVER’s lip tints double as conditioning balms. Finally, your hair will stay soft and smooth, thanks to Goldwell’s multitasking leave-in spray and Dyson’s snag-proof blow-dry brush.

Keep reading for all of the month’s standout launches.

September 2026 Skin Care Launches

Best New Firming Treatment Noble Panacea The Exceptional RetiNAD+ Renewal Booster $240 See On Dermstore Consider this 10-day nighttime treatment your fall skin care reset. Together, NAD+ and three forms of retinoid help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, loss of firmness, and elasticisty so skin appears more plump and smooth.

Best New Sunscreen For Acne Ultra Violette Unblock Screen SPF 50 $40 See On Sephora Wearing sunscreen everyday can be a tough sell when seemingly every formula makes you break out. Ultra Violette created its latest SPF with acne-prone skin in mind, creating a non-comedogenic, lightweight formula with a soft matte finish that will help minimize oiliness. Even more exciting: it contains BEMT, the first new FDA-approved chemical filter in over 25 years. It protects against UVA/UVB rays, is more effective at lower concentrations, and has a lighter chemical load which makes it less likely to cause irritation.

Best New LED Mask Currentbody LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask: Series 3 $570 See On Currentbody As the nights get colder, staying in becomes more and more appealing. Not cozy night in is complete without an LED mask session. This next-gen version of Currentbody’s celebrity-favorite mask features six different wavelengths (red, near-infrared, deep near-infrared, blue, green, and yellow) to target various skin concerns, and allows you to choose from preset modes or to build your own treatments. You can keep track of your progress and choices via a handy app.

Best New Retinol For Beginners Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Starter Night Repairing Lotion $31 See On Target Yes, retinol is one of the most effective ingredients for tackling wrinkles and uneven texture, but there’s a catch. Those who are new to retinol may experience redness and irritation as their skin works up to tolerating it. That’s where Olay’s latest launch comes in. This face and neck lotion is specifically designed for retinol beginners in mind. It has slow release technology that gradually disperses a blend of retinol and retinyl propionate overnight to minimize any discomfort.

Best New Face Towels Sofie Pavitt Face Come Clean Facial Towels $12 See On Sofie Pavitt Face No shame: How often are you really switching out and/or cleaning your face towels? If you don’t know the answer, Sofie Pavitt’s 100% natural viscose Come Clean Facial Towels will ensure you’re hygienically patting your freshly-cleansed face dry every time. They’re dual-sided so they can be used to remove makeup, exfoliate, and get rid of product residue on sensitve areas.

Best New Radiance-Boosting Cream Clé de Peau Restorative Cream Supreme $450 See On Clé de Peau This restoring cream works to strengthen the moisture barrier, improve firmness, and minimize wrinkles. While the ruby peptide-powdered formula was made to help nourish skin after photofacial treatments like IPL, you can use it anytime.

Best New Hydrating Toner Lennox And Sixteenth The Prep Pads $75 See On Lennox And Sixteenth You’d be remiss to write these off as your typical toner pads. Instead, they’re made with non-abrasive silicone beads for gentle exfoliation and soaked with a hydrating serum of humectants and soothing ingredients to hydrate and calm skin.

Best New Neck Serum Shiseido Vital Perfection Intensive SculptDefine Serum $155 See On Shiseido Skin care minimalists will appreciate this Shiseido innovation. The two-in-one serum was formulated to lift and firm the face and neck, plus it targets dark spots and uneven skin tone.

Best New Lightweight Sunscreen Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Daily Face Sunscreen SPF 70 With BEMT $17 See On Neutrogena This sunscreen is the perfect option for people who hate wearing sunscreen. It’s super lightweight so it doesn’t feel heavy or greasy on your skin, and even layers beautifully under makeup. It’s also one of th first sunscreens formulated with the recently FDA-approved BEMT filter to hit the US market.

Best New Firming Serum Dr. Dennis Gross DRx BioRejuvenation Serum Collagen Amino Acids + G.N.A. $89 See On Dr. Dennis Gross Packed with collagen amino acids, niacinamide, glutathione, and adenosine, this serum firms and lifts skin for a tigther, rejuvinated look.

September 2026 Makeup Launches

Best New Multi-Use Concealer Marc Jacobs Beauty Nude Awakening Hydrating Medium Coverage Concealer $36 See On Sephora Perfect for a quick five-minute face or a full beat, this versatile concealer from Marc Jacobs does it all. Use the long-wear, medium-coverage, natural-finish formula to spot correct, blend, highlight, and contour.

Best New Skin Tint Dior Beauty Backstage Glow-Up Skin Tint $55 See On Sephora A true skin care-makeup hybrid, Dior’s medium-coverage tint is infused with fragmented collagen so skin looks soft and bouncy, and has SPF 20 protection.

Best New Lip Liner Smashbox Studio Extreme Longwear Lip Liner $25 See On Smashbox Level-up your fall lip combos with Smashbox’s smudge-proof, tug-free liner, which comes in six wearable shades. It’s made with a teardrop tip so you can easily use it to define or fill in lips

Best New Tinted Lip Balm MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist ColorGlow Hydrating Tinted Lip Balm $26 See On Sephora When you’re not dealing with dry, flaky lips mid-fall, you’ll have this tinted lip balm to thank. In addition to the practical glossy and shimmery shade range, it’s infused with peptides and hyaluronic acid to keep lips plump and nourished.

Best New Radiant Skin Tint MAC Studio Radiance Skin Tint Stick $38 See On Ulta If the lack of sunlight is starting to show up on your face, MAC’s radiance-boosting skin tint will help you fake a glowing complexion. The hydrating, serum-like formula offers up to 24 hours of cake- and fade-free wear, and comes in 20 shades.

Best New Lip Gloss Counter Beyond Gloss $32 See On Counter In the market for a lip gloss that offers high shine and a wash of color without getting sticky? Counter’s Beyond Gloss is just the one you’ve been looking for.

Best New Glowy Concealer Lisa Eldridge Luminist Concealer $39 See On Lisa Eldridge When you’re a celebrity makeup artist like Lisa Eldridge who’s worked on dozens of faces and has worked on developing products for top brands, your namesake line, is of course, going to be top tier. The Luminist Concealer is no exception. It’s a buildable self-setting formula that stays fresh and radiant all day. On top of concealing and brightening, the concealer can be used to lift shadows, correct pigmentation, and even out redness.

Best New Cream Blush Sheglam Squeeze & Dot Matte Blush Paint $6 See On Sheglam The squeezable tube design of this super pigmented cream blush ensures you’re never over-applying it – or getting accused of blush blindness. It comes in seven shades, ranging from coral to chili red, plus a gray option that helps color correct.

Best New Mascara No Makeup Makeup Perfect Swipe Mascara $32 See On No Makeup Makeup This isn’t your typical mascara. While it does enhance and define your natural lashes, it also doubles as a conditioning treatment that helps lashes appear softer, longer, and fuller with regular use.

September 2026 Hair Care Launches

Best New Blow Dry Brush Dyson Airsmooth Styling Dryer Brush $249 See On Ulta You can dry, smooth, shape, and lift hair with Dyson’s first dryer brush. Along with the brand’s signature airflow technology, it’s also made with anti-snag bristles so all hair types can use it without stressing over breakage.

Best New Scalp Serum Hair Rituel By Sisley Super Serum $280 See On Sisley Paris On top of keeping the scalp balanced, Hair Rituel By Sisley’s serum helps strengthen the hair’s roots and boost thickness and fullness. It owes its effectiveness to the formula’s blend of vitamins, minerals, rice proteins, and plant extracts.

Best New Dry Shampoo Redken Acidic Cleansing Mist Dry Shampoo $32 See On Ulta This quick-dry mist doesn’t just make hair appear refreshed, it actually absorbs and dissolves excess oil and buildup and doubles as a styler. So yes, you can extend the lifespan of your last blowout another day or two.