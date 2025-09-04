It doesn’t matter if it’s been years since you graduated, the start of September always has back to school vibes. You might not be able to justify a full-on shopping spree, but you can give into the urge to start the season off with a clean slate on a smaller scale. Might I suggest upgrading your beauty routine for fall? Whether you’re close to emptying the shampoo and conditioner that’s currently in your shower, the mascara in your makeup bag is getting clumpy, or your retinol serum is about to expire, the best new beauty products of September 2025 offer the perfect routine refresh.

If you want to get ahead of full winter skin, Augustinus Bader’s vitamin C serum will be a welcome addition to your morning skin care regimen. For makeup, maybe it’s time to say goodbye to your lightweight dewy skin tint for a medium-coverage foundation with a natural finish, like the Makeup By Mario just dropped. And if your curls need extra hydration and definition, use Phyto’s styling gel-cream post-wash day.

Just ahead, explore the most exciting beauty launches of September 2025.

September 2025 Skin Care Launches

Best New Vitamin C Serum Augustinus Bader The Vitamin C Serum $380 See On Bloomingdales Powered by the brand’s proprietary TFC8 regenerative ingredient, this vitamin C serum works to quickly brighten tone and even texture without causing irritation. Along with the brand’s signature repairing complex, it’s also formulated with a stable form of vitamin C and ergothioneine to boost efficiency and absorption.

September 2025 Makeup Launches

Best New Powder Blush Glossier Cloud Paint Plush Blush $26 See On Glossier Glossier has reimagined its beloved liquid Cloud Paint blushes in a unique powder format. The pillow-soft texture leaves cheeks with a wash of soft matte flush that’s completely buildable. Cloud Paint Plush Blush comes in 10 shades, including six new ones and four Cloud Paint fan favorites. (Available September 9)

Best New Natural Finish Foundation Makeup By Mario SurrealSkin Natural Finish Foundation $48 See On Sephora Not too dewy and not too matte, Makeup By Mario’s latest foundation’s natural skin finish is just right. The medium coverage formula offers all-day hydration and oil control, and is even sweat- and humidity-resistant. Made with balanced to oily skin types in mind, it’s also noncomedogenic to prevent clogging pores. It comes in 32 shades.

Best New Matte Lipstick Violette_FR Plume Lip $31 See On Sephora Liquid lipstick done the French girl way. Makeup artist Violette created this moisturizing whipped formula in five shades that leaves a bold, blurred finish. In other words, a matte lip with that certain je ne sais quoi Parisians are known for.

Best New Brow Pen Anastasia Beverly Hills MicroStroke Detailing Brow Pen $28 See On Sephora You can cancel all future microblading touchups once you’re in posession of Anastasia Beverly Hills’ latest brow innovation. This ultra-fine pen alls you to shape and precisely fill in spots with realistic hair-like strokes.

Best New Lip Oil Estée Lauder Glossy Pout Tinted Lip Oil $29 See On Estée Lauder Keep your lips soft, smooth, and plump throughout the fall and well into winter by swiping on one of Estée Lauder’s tinted lip oils. Available in eight shades, the formula contains hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to keep lips hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Best New Contour Haus Labs Precision Sculpt Shaping Balm Contour Stick $30 See On Haus Labs Whether you’re a master or novice at contouring that dreaded tell-tale stripe can happen when you’re using the wrong product. That’s why Haus Labs created this ultra-blendable, buildable cream contour for a seamless finish every time. It comes in nine shades.

September 2025 Hair Care Launches