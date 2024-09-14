It might still be awhile until it truly feels like the thick of fall, but September’s energy is unmatched by any other month. No matter what the thermostat says, it just feels like a time of real change, a seasonal shift, and it’s marked by some of the year’s most exciting events and social engagements. Jam-packed with different fashion weeks, award shows, and film festivals (and birthday parties every other day, it seems like), there’s no better time to start testing out those fall trends. According, the best new beauty products of September 2024 all tap right into the new crazes, be it in terms of color, finish, scent, and beyond. It’s time to start thinking about tweaking hair, skin, and makeup routines to fit the fluctuating weather — fortunately, there’s plenty of just-released products to choose from.

As the calendar slips further into fall, it’s critical to enrich your existing regimen with plenty of moisture. New releases from Sulwhasoo and Monestary take care of that, with a hydrating cleanser and go-anywhere essence that leave skin feeling revitalized yet nourished. Blurred-out everything is the makeup of the season, which means REFY’s lip liners and Caliray’s pore-obfuscating blush arrived just in time. Finally, enrich hair with major shine treatments courtesy of Oribe and FEKKAI — both of their launches leave you looking so lustrous, it’s a perfect party conversation-starter.

Just ahead, explore the very best new beauty products of September 2024.

September 2024 Skin Care Launches

Best New Neck Treatment

Best New Cleansers

Best New Essence

September 2024 Makeup Launches

Best New Lip Liner

Best New Blush

Best New Lipstick

September 2024 Hair Care Launches

Best New Hair Scent

Best New Styling Cream

Best New Shine Treatment