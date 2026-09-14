Every scent evokes an emotion. In Scent Stories, TZR asks tastemakers, celebrities, and industry insiders to share the stories behind the smells of their past and present.

At one point in my Zoom call with Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the LoveShackFancy founder pauses to address someone off camera: “flower guys,” as it happens. “Sorry,” she says, returning her gaze to the camera. “There are always flowers coming into my house.”

This is hardly surprising; the brand Hessel Cohen founded in 2013 is famous for its florals, frills, and unapologetic celebration of all things feminine. Whether she’s celebrating her Sweet Sixteen or well into her septuagenarian years, the LoveShackFancy girl enjoys life’s little treats — which is why it might be a bit surprising to learn that Just A Girl, the brand’s latest fragrance release, is actually only its second gourmand; and its first, Secret Crush, came out just last year. That cozy scent quickly became a favorite of both fans and the founder herself. “I’ve been living in Secret Crush, so I’m really excited,” she says. “And I wasn’t always a vanilla girl — I was always a floral girl!”

While Secret Crush is anchored by French vanilla and accented with champagne accord and frosted chantilly, Just A Girl is an even more decadent affair. “We say she’s the crème de la crème, the crown jewel,” says Hessel Cohen. Created by dsm-firmenich principal perfumer Gabriela Chelariu, its notes include French vanilla, Tonka milk, and sheer amber. And much like the girl you meet in the bathroom who has no qualms telling you where she found her vintage leather jacket, this fragrance lays it all out there: “We really wanted it to be a linear perfume, so that right when you spray, you get the whole scent right away,” Hessel Cohen shares.

Ahead, Hessel Cohen shares more about the fragrance and her own scent journey, including the first perfume she ever bought and the smell she always comes back to.

LoveShackFancy

The Inspiration Behind Just A Girl

“When we were imagining her, we imagined what it felt like to be in Paris for the first time. I found these old pictures of me from when I first went to Paris, on a teen tour; I was 16, sitting outside the Ritz. I didn’t even know what the Ritz was! I was probably staying in a hostel down the street. There are photos of me with the girls on the trip and in the Luxembourg Gardens. I just remember that feeling of falling in love — going to visit the flea markets, sourcing vintage for the first time, and all the decadence. I love that feeling of freedom, and being Just A Girl.”

The Role Scent Plays In Her Life

“[Scent] just takes you back to a place; it’s nostalgic. My mom never wore that much perfume. She always had Chanel Number 5, and she had a beautiful little vanity and all these little antique perfume bottles and things like that, but she doesn’t love fragrances and perfumes. But all of her friends do, and all my friends’ moms did. And even now, I’ll hug my friends’ moms, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you smell the same as you did 30 years ago!’ It takes me back to being a teenager or a little girl.

At my family’s house in Bridgehampton, where we got married and where [I formed] all of my best memories, there’s a massive pear tree that covers the pool. That’s where I walked down the aisle, and pear is the main note in Forever In Love. Piper, who is basically a niece to me, was my flower girl; now she’s 19, in college, and wears Forever In Love all the time.”

The First Fragrance She Ever Bought

“Probably CK1. And then Quelques Fleurs; I wore that for years and years and years, for as long as I can remember. And then I switched to Lanvin. The girls at the office have been wearing Viva La Juicy. And I was definitely wearing that Juicy, because the second I started to smell [it], I bought it just to have. It felt nostalgic. I like to go back to the fragrances that take me back, so that I can get back into — or attempt to get back into — my head when I was a teen. It’s like method acting.”

The Scent Of Confidence

“Just A Girl. Can I say that? She’s my scent of confidence. Right now, a vanilla gourmand is my scent of confidence. I also love when I’m smelling a girl leaving a party, and there’s this mix — in Paris, especially — with a little touch of maybe someone’s old cigarette, mixed with delicious gourmand yumminess and this confidence and sexiness and femininity, all of that, and it just lingers past her when she leaves the room.”

The Scent Of Creativity

“I would say creativity is travel, and the different scents that you experience. That’s where I get so much of my creativity. A delicious scent as you’re walking into your favorite French bistro or patisserie, or wandering the streets, walking into different shops — obviously, I love France, as you can see! It’s the mix of living.”

The Scent Of Relaxation

“I tend to choose lavender oils for relaxation, although I don’t relax enough.”

The Scent Of Comfort

“Vanilla and yummy baked goods, cozy at home. I’m excited for yummy knits, fall deliciousness, and all of that. So I would say vanilla, maybe with a touch of cinnamon.”

The Scent Of Joy

“Hugs are joy; hugs, dancing, friendship, family, and togetherness. Flowers, candles, a mix of all of that together. I guess it [all] goes back to flowers!”