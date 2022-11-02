In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, beauty writer Natasha Marsh is testing the Pour Moi Sunlight Drops.

Missing my pre-pandemic life of visiting friends in other cities, indulging in new cuisines abroad, and attempting to learn as many languages as possible, I jumped at the chance to travel again when the world started opening up this year and local governments allowed for foreign entry. In the last six months alone, I had the opportunity to travel to six different countries, both for work and personal reasons. As a beauty editor, I know that that level of travel and different climates could wreak havoc on my skin, so I brought along Pour Moi Sunlight Drops, a new vitamin-C like serum, for backup.

I spent the spring in Paris and Tuscany, perfecting my language skills and eating every baguette and pasta dish under the temperate sun. This summer, I found myself in Hawaii and Mexico City where I went through three bottles of SPF and my 4A curls and coils thrived in intense humidity. Come fall, I headed to Iceland and Aruba (back-to-back) and went from horseback riding in bundled up 30-degree weather to a high of 90 degrees in the Caribbean as I participated in beach-side Pilates and aerial yoga.

All this to say, it’s been a great year of epic adventures. But again, this type of jet-setting isn’t always kind to the complexion. Subjecting yourself to so many different climates, environmental aggressors (pollution, cigarette smoke, infrared radiation), opposing time zones that hinder sleeping schedules, and excess sun exposure can wreak havoc on the skin barrier, hydration levels, oil production, texture, and overall appearance. That’s why I was so excited to discover Sunlight Drops prior to takeoff. Developed to reinforce the skin’s natural radiance (spoiler alert: it did just that) in locations with little to no sunlight, I was excited to include it in my carry on for days my complexion was lackluster.

Ahead, my full break down on the climate-safe product, the science behind its magic, benefits, cost, and how often to use for best results.

Fast Facts:

Price: $45

Size: 15 mL

Clean/Cruelty Free: Yes

Best For: Those residing or traveling to cities with minimal sunlight

Ingredient highlights: Tuber aestivum extract, chicory root extract, and MossCellTec™ No. 1

What we like: Lightweight, glow-from-within appearance

What we don’t like: massages into cream for 10-15 seconds before dissolving

Your Rating: 4.4/5

My Everyday Skin Care Routine

As a beauty editor, I have direct access to the latest skin care launches, new formulations, celebrity products, and all the dermatologist insight. Although it’s fun to test new items, I tend to keep a more minimalist regimen. In the spring and summer, I stick to lightweight products and focus on thicker and more hydrating items in the winter. But regardless of season, I follow a three-step process: cleanser, moisturizer, SPF. It really wasn’t until I was introduced to Pour Moi that I realized the skin sometimes needs a bit more TLC than my three-step approach could give, especially when traveling.

My skin throughout the year following my three-step routine. Courtesy of Natasha Marsh

The Science Behind Pour Moi Sunlight Drops

There’s a reason beauty editors harp on switching out your skin care routine and products every season. If you used the same lightweight creams and serums in the winter as you do in the summer, your skin would miss out on the adequate amount of moisture it is denied from chilling or changing temperatures. The same concept is applied to all Pour Moi products.

With the tagline, ‘dull-proof your skin,’ the Sunlight Drops were created to fight lifeless, lackluster skin that is unable to create enough natural vitamin D due to overcast skies and excessive time indoors. Essentially, when skin is deprived of natural sunlight, it directly impacts the complexion — manifesting as fine lines and wrinkles, rough and pasty texture, and overall dullness.

Infused with 2% MossCellTec™ No. 1, a Swiss-based ingredient derived from moss that rejuvenates the cell nucleus structure to naturally regenerate the skin’s barrier, making it more resilient against environmental elements) and 2% vitamin D-like booster derived from chicory root, sativa seed oil, citric acid, and so much more, the concentrated serum is weightless and anti-inflammatory.

My Experience & Results

In short: Bouncing between so many different climates and temperatures didn’t phase the effect of the Sunlight Drops. For six months I’ve been testing this product, wearing it both in New York City (where I live) and in cities abroad. Although the formula was made for intense time indoors and places with minimal sunlight, I found that it behaves similarly to a vitamin C in that it gives me that lit-from-within radiance each time I use it.

The moisture barrier, the outermost layer of the skin that acts as a shield against the elements (UV rays, toxins, pollutants), can be easily compromised depending on what climate you’re in. So I was thrilled to have the small but mighty serum in my carry-on at all times, especially in the spring and summer months, when I was in extreme heat and humidity that has a tendency to increase oil production, clog pores, and ignite blemishes.

My skin after six months using the Sunlight Drops. Courtesy of Natasha Marsh

By simply applying one Sunlight Drop to my moisturizer, sunscreen, or directly to my skin, my complexion was transformed from lackluster to radiant in an instant. I’m happy to report that the small 0.5 oz bottle, priced at $45, is only a quarter of the way through, after six months of use. A serious bang for your buck with these high-level results.

The lightweight formula never feels heavy on my face and plays well with other products and foundations I layer or mix with it. It’s not greasy either, always keeping me looking dewy but never oily.

Are The Sunlight Drops Worth It?

Climate-specific skin care is still very new in the beauty world, and something you should definitely try if you spend a lot of time traveling. Of course, oily, dry, and sensitive skin are still the determining factors for the products you should use (oil-free products work great on sensitive skin cause they won’t clog pores), but Pour Moi Sunlight Drops are the perfect enhancement to healthier, dewy-looking skin. I’ve been using this product for six months and can’t wait to see what else the brand comes out with next.

