The bob might be the most popular short haircut of the moment (if not the decade), but its even shorter sisters are giving it some serious competition. Pixies, bixies, and buzzcuts are seeing a major uptick in popularity — both in Hollywood and among the Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027 street style crowd.

Attendees sported above-the-ear haircuts including close-to-the-skull buzzcuts; short, razor-cut pixies in bold shades of blonde; a chic update to the bowl cut hairstyle; and a glossy, ear-skimming bixie that perfectly straddled the line between a French bob and a classic bob.

All signify a shifting tide toward going even shorter than the classic bob. As hairstylist Alex Pardoe told TZR in August, the wispy pixie — “a longer, softer take on a traditional pixie, with extra length through the top and around the face” — is one of fall 2026’s trendiest haircuts, thanks to its “feminine, cool” energy and surprising versatility. “A small amount of styling cream or pomade is usually all you need to add definition and piece out the ends, and you can switch between sleek and textured depending on the look you want.”

Ahead, check out the pixies, bixies, and buzzcuts of PFW S/S ‘27.

Bowl-Cut Bixie

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With a glossy finish and wispy bangs, this bixie gives the classic bowl cut a chic upgrade.

Cheetah-Print Buzzcut

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Who says a buzzcut can’t be versatile? This cheetah print look might be one of the season’s most creative street style moments.

Razor-Cut Pixie

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A choppy razor-cut like this one is a great way to add visual volume to thinner or finer hair types.

Sleek Bixie

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Not quite a French bob, not quite a pixie, this might just be the Platonic ideal of a bixie cut.

Classic Buzzcut

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Talk about a “wake up, and you’re out the door” hairstyle. This chic buzzcut is as punk rock as it is elegant.

Accessorized Pixie

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Cute clips and fun headbands just hit different on an immaculate pixie cut.

Platinum Pixie

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Pixies make a statement on their own, for sure, but a shocking platinum blonde shade ups the impact even more.