Summer’s Hottest Nail Color Trend Looks *So* Cool On Everyone

Vibrant and chic.

By Hannah Baxter
Blue nail polish is having quite a year, with a range of shades from turquoise and navy to cornflower and azure popping up all over TikTok and Instagram. If you’re ready to embrace the season’s coolest mani shade, then check out 14 of the most stylish blue nail designs.@nailsbymei

Azure Squiggles

A negative space accent nail will help your blue mani really pop.

Tap