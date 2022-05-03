Menu
Summer’s Hottest Nail Color Trend Looks *So* Cool On Everyone
Vibrant and chic.
By
Hannah Baxter
2 hours ago
@nailartbyqueenie
Blue nail polish is having quite a year, with a range of shades from turquoise and navy to cornflower and azure popping up all over TikTok and Instagram. If you’re ready to embrace the season’s coolest mani shade, then check out 14 of the most stylish blue nail designs.
@nailsbymei
Azure Squiggles
A
negative space
accent nail will help your blue mani really pop.
@thehangedit
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.