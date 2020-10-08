The onset of shade-shifting leaves and plummeting temperatures feels especially untimely in the age of coronavirus, but summer 2020 subsists — or at least the smell of it — through Tom Ford's new Bitter Peach scent. Never mind that the latest addition to his Private Blend fragrance collection pays tribute to the fruit of a bygone season; it happens to be a lasting reminder of sweet July days and the perfect pheromone with which to brand yourself this fall.

The brand describes its new brew as "a voluptuous lure that captures nectar-filled flesh at its bursting, luscious peak," marking the moment that "sweet turns suggestive," balancing the sugariness of a juicy peach with the spice of sandalwood and patchouli. Though classified as a fruity floral, the aromatic warmth of Bitter Peach befits the post-summer category.

Joining an extensive lineup of beloved Private Blend fragrances — Oud Wood, F*cking Fabulous, Lost Cherry, etc. — the latest opens with Pêche de Vigne ("peach of the grapevine") and Sicilian blood orange oil, then unfolds into a spicy, bitter blend of cardamom oil and davana oil-infused heliotrope, bursting with the woody-musky scent of rum and cognac.

Sandalwood, benzoin, and cashmeran compose a rich drydown reminiscent of Tom Ford's inaugural Black Orchid, now one of the designer's most popular scents. Vanilla, tonka bean, and patchouli oil round the multifaceted fragrance out.

Besides the luxuriousness kept within it, the bottle itself — and the price of it all — oozes opulence. Mirroring the layering of the fragrance, the bottle combines an opaque inner lacquering with a tinted translucent outer layer for depth and dimension, the brand says. "Inspired by the array of shades at the peach's luscious center," the bottle resembles a warm-toned vintage glass just begging to be put on display after its contents are used up.

At $350 (standard pricing for anything bearing Tom Ford's Private Blend label), 50 milliliters of Bitter Peach won't come cheap, but it's one for the ~special occasions~ vault at least.

