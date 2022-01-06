With the exception of an airport security line, there’s no situation in which an extra-large bottle of your favorite product wouldn’t be welcomed with open arms. Once you find something that works for you, it just makes sense to stock up at every opportunity so that you’re never left without it — and jumbo sizes are an excellent way to do this. Due to its massive popularity (in part thanks to TikTok’s viral powers), the best-selling Paula’s Choice exfoliating toner is now available at Sephora in a whopping 8-ounce bottle — but only for a limited time.

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant uses salicylic acid to slough away dead skin cells, unclog pores, and improve skin texture with virtually instantaneous results. Needless to say, it was a hit almost immediately. According to a press release, the exfoliator is the brand’s number one product worldwide, with one unit sold globally every seven seconds. Not only that but it’s being touted by influencers and experts alike and is even beloved by celebrities like Kaia Gerber. All this was reason enough for the brand to release a limited-edition jumbo size that starting today, is available both in-store and online at Sephora while supplies last.

The XL version of the exfoliator is obviously a great way for fans to get more of the product they love, but it’s also a much more sustainable way to shop. Bigger bottles mean less packaging and less shipping, which are both wins for the environment. Shop the jumbo bottle while you can and in the meantime, check out some of Paula’s Choice's other best-sellers.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.