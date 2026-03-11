In the marathon of shows across four cities in two continents, Paris Fashion Week is the final sprint to the fashion month finish line. With a stacked lineup of heavy-hitter designers on the schedule (Dior! Chanel! Louis Vuitton!), the City of Lights delivers the most celebrated (and debated) collections, along with viral celebrity front row sightings each season. The runway hair and makeup moments are just as headline-worthy, often birthing new trends and confirming emerging ones belong in the zeitgeist. Of course, the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 beauty looks are no exception.

This season, a number of shows made the case for the return of the side part (sorry, Gen Z). At Dior, it was seen with low, windswept ponytails, while Saint Laurent opted for super sleek twisted buns. Subtle eyeliner was also seen on several runways. And sure, micro-winged liner is popular on TikTok right now, but it’s not the only way to subtly define your eyes. Victoria Beckham smudged chocolate brown liner along the lash line, while Dior opted to draw incomplete, jagged lines. But maximalists, don’t stress: there was no shortage of bold hair and makeup, too.

Below, TZR’s complete rundown of the most exciting runway beauty looks to come out of PFW F/W’26.

Miu Miu: ‘90s Headbands

You’ll have Miu Miu to thank for the resurgence of ‘90s claw headbands in the coming months. Expect to see the accessory on every stylish it-girl you follow on Instagram.

Chanel: Chrome Accents

Led by hairstylist Duffy, the Chanel show featured a number of hairstyles, but one standout was the sleek French twists that were accented with chrome extensions that made strands look like they were dusted with glitter. But the shimmer didn’t stop at the hair. Models had sparkly lavender eyeshadow swept across their lids and wore super shiny lip gloss.

Victoria Beckham: After-Party Ponytails

Refined yet effortless was the vibe for the hair and makeup at Victoria Beckham. Lead hairstylist, Anthony Turner, used Schwarzkopf Fibre Sealer to pull the hair back into shiny, side-parted low ponytails with relaxed natural texture. For makeup, lead artist, Lucia Pica, created a look centered around a lived-in matte pink lip (Victoria Beckham Beauty Posh Balm in Colette). She also added smudged rich chocolate brown liner to the lash lines (Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa).

Vivienne Westwood: All That Glitters

How much glitter is too much glitter? For makeup artist Daniel Sällström, there was no limit backstage at Vivienne Westwood. Using MAC cosmetics, he created an array of looks with varied degrees of shimmer. Hairstylist Ramona Eschbach gave models extra-long, The Birth of Venus-inspired waves with the help of Schwarzkopf.

Schiaparelli: Lived In, But Elegant

“It is less precise, more lived in. Think morning-after beauty that is not too perfect and never too pristine,” makeup artist Pat McGrath says in a statement about the look she created for Schiaparelli. After illuminating the skin, she softly sculpted the eyes with the Venusian Sunrise and Voyeuristic Vixen eyeshadow quads from her namesake cosmetics line. Hairstylist Guido Palau was on the same wavelength. He created sleek low buns that had wispy flyways.

Rabanne: Micro Liner

Still not convinced that subtle makeup, like micro liner, can be just as impactful as bold looks? Rabanne’s soft, diffused liner by makeup artist Diane Kendal will finally sway you. She used the brand’s Colorshots in Black Lune, Sorry Not Sorry, and My Bad to define the eyes, then added depth with the Mini Palettes in All Lights On Me and Back To Black.

Chloé: Boho 2.0

Lead artist Anthony Turner took ‘60s boho waves to new lengths and added hair jewelry to statement braids for good measure. Lead makeup artist Yadim Carranza gave the models’ “weathered skin” to fake a natural flush from being outdoors, using Saie’s Dew Bronze in Salt and Dew Blush in Spicy to achieve the effect.

Dior: Jagged Lines

Paying homage to the French girl brand of effortless beauty, Creative and Image Director for Dior Makeup, Peter Philips, wasn’t too precious when lining models’ eyes with Dior’s Diorshow On Stage Crayon in 099 Black. “I accentuated the eyes subtly, leaving light traces of black liner at the corners of the eyes, as well as on the waterline,” he said in a press release. “I wanted to obtain a line that was neither continuous nor even.” Hairstylist Guido Palau leaned into creative director Jonathan Anderson’s inspiration of walking through Parisian parks by giving models windswept side-parted, low ponytails.

Tom Ford: Velvet Lips

How does one achieve a smooth, filter-like finish with their makeup minus the filter? Enter velvet skin, a blurred, soft-matte finish that’s currently all over TikTok and red carpets. Tom Ford’s velvet lip is a natural progression of the trend. The brand’s Global Makeup Artist Lucy Bridge used Tom Ford Beauty’s Runway Lip Stylo Matte in shades ranging from nude to blood red to achieve the effect, and contrasted it by adding a reflective sheen to the eyes with the Runway Eye Gloss.

Acne Studios: A Touch Of Green

If you haven’t mastered the art of drawing sharp, precise wings, this Acne Studios makeup look is for you. Smudged green wings were added to the eyes for an unexpected pop against minimal base makeup.

Saint Laurent: ‘80s Glamour

Lead makeup artist Pat McGrath channeled a time when excess was king: the ‘80s. She channeled the decade’s bold looks with sultry winged-out, jewel-toned eyeshadow and statement red lips. Hairstylist Duffy’s sleek, side-parted, twisted, low buns added a modern twist.