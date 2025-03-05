Prepare to say goodbye to couture-filled streets and viral runway moments because come next week, fashion month will be coming to a close. You’ll especially feel the void when your Instagram feed is no longer flooding with the creativity of your favorite designers and the daring looks A-listers are seen wearing in the front row. But, don’t get ahead of yourself just yet — Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 is in full swing, and the street style beauty looks are providing enough inspiration to last you until next season.

Ever come away from watching House of the Dragon longing to incorporate the fantastical elements into your hair and makeup? Well, the PFW streets are filled with Westeros-influenced looks, so let this inspire you to bring the drama into your beauty routine. Maybe this starts with giving your hair a break from the heat. A number of attendees are letting natural texture shine through with big voluminous curls and flowing wavy strands. Braids were also having a major moment, with showgoers stepping out with everything from giant French braids to slicked-back single plaits.

For those interested in updating their makeup looks, take notes from the rich, dark color palettes seen on street style stars. Their moody smoky eyes and nearly-black lipstick could easily be plucked from a Tim Burton film.

Keep reading to see all the double tap-worthy hair and makeup looks captured outside the PFW F/W ‘25 shows.

Toned-Up Texture

Ussin Yala/Getty Images

According to the PFW street style crowd, this is the year of no heat tools. And the look is especially stunning if you hone in on ‘70s-like volume with teased roots and enhanced frizz. Extra points if you opt for blonde or honey highlights that create a radiance whenever the light hits.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Alternatively, you can take notes from this guest by sticking to one allover color, but opting for a cut that hits right above the shoulders to enhance your face shape. Plus, don’t feel like you have to choose a specific part. Letting your hair fall where it wants adds to the ethereal, fairy tale vibes.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Waves aren’t left out of the conversation either. They allow for so much room with headwear. Go for a funky fedora or take a stab at the headscarves everyone loved in Milan.

Moody Makeup

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Wine-colored lipstick shades tend to stay within the October through February range, but Amalie Gassmann sported a nearly-black red to match her all-black ensemble outside of the Dior show. The shade added the extra oomph to take her outfit from chic to edgy.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

On a similar note, Kiwi Kwan brought the downcast color scheme to her eyeshadow with a pitch-black smoky eye and stark black waterline — bringing it back to the emo days of the Y2K era.

High Fantasy Braids

WWD/Getty Images

If you’re looking to experiment with your hairstyles, this guest went full-on Daenerys Targaryen with a detailed pattern of half-up half-down braids. It might take some practice, but start by following simple types of braids.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

Want your hair out of your face? No problem. A slicked-back style doesn’t have to end in a bun or a pony. Try pulling your length into a basic three-strand plait that feels like a more adult version of the braids you probably grew up with.

WWD/Getty Images

To pack on the drama, a giant fluffy Dutch braid will become the centerpiece of your look whether you’re spicing up a plain outfit or tapping into your maximalist side.