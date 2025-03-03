Sophia Loren, Monica Bellucci, Elsa Schiaparelli, Monica Vitti. With a roster of style icons who are the epitome of sophistication and elegance, it would be logical to assume the looks that come out of Milan Fashion Week always categorically follow suit. But if the top Italian designers have taught us anything, it’s that their collections may naturally ooze glamour — but they’re never one note. Yes, season after season, fashion houses like Prada, Bottega Veneta, and Versace transform classic silhouettes with unexpected textures, colors, and patterns. The same goes for the corresponding runway makeup and hairstyles that help bring their visions to life. Case in point: The MFW Fall/Winter 2025 beauty looks are edgy, modern takes on timeless styles.

This season, it seems as though the ‘90s were on many lead makeup artists’ mood boards backstage. Shows like Versace and MSGM featured dark vampy lips, but instead of swiping on a burgundy shade and calling it a day, a layer of lip gloss was added for a vinyl effect. In the case of Bally, models wore both matte black eyeshadow and an oxblood lip — proof you don’t really need to choose one or the other when doing your makeup for the night. Winged liner was also a popular choice, but as Giorgio Armani demonstrated, two wings are better than one. Just use a slate eyeshadow if you want a softer finish. Since so many runway looks focused on the makeup, hairstyles were typically simple, and slicked-back looks or enhanced natural textures were popular choices. Excluding Prada of course, where the hair was made extra static-y and the brows were darkened to stand out.

Here, TZR highlights 10 standout hair and makeup looks from the MFW F/W’25 runways.

Versace’s Glossy Bruised Plum Lips

Courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs

When the first cool fall breeze prompts you to switch out your summer wardrobe, you might have the urge to wear more seasonal makeup looks, too. So why not turn to the Versace F/W ‘25 runway for inspiration? Grungy deep berry lips were the focal point of the look, which Dame Pat McGrath created by applying the Mattetrance Lipstick from her namesake line in the shade McMENANY over the entire lip, with the shade VEEP VOID pressed into the center. A layer of clear gloss created a cool shiny finish. Sleek blowouts à la Donatella Versace’s signature style added to the ‘90s vibe.

MSGM’s Vinyl Espresso Lips

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

When fall lipstick comes to mind, grungy burgundy and berry shades are likely at the forefront, but as MSGM demonstrates, they’re not the only options. If these hues are starting to feel a little overdone, try a deep espresso brown on for size. Better yet, add a coat of gloss to bring the ‘90s look into 2025.

Giorgio Armani’s Double Winged Liner

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

In the case of winged eyeliner, Giorgio Armani says two are better than one. If you’re inspired by this graphic eye look but doubling up is a little intimidating, take a cue from the runway and use a slate eyeshadow for a softer (yet still bold!) effect.

Roberto Cavalli’s Shimmery Smoky Eyes

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Meet your new going-out makeup for fall. Paired with a shimmery chrome base, the clean cat-flick liner at Roberto Cavalli screams ‘life of the party.’ And with your hair pulled back, all eyes will be on it.

Prada’s Static-y Blowouts

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

This fall, Prada is encouraging you to work with the static and frizz you get from wearing wool beanies and scarves instead of fighting against it. For makeup, the focus was on the brows and lashes. Prada Makeup global creative makeup artist Lynsey Alexander emphasized models’ arches with the brand’s soon-to-launch Prada Lines Durable Gliding Eye Pencil and swiped on a few coats of the Pradascope Lash Lengthening Mascara on their lashes.

Blumarine’s Indie Sleaze Liner

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images

Blumarine’s models channeled early ‘00s indie sleaze it girls with smudgy black kohl-rimmed eyes and matte eyeshadow.

Fendi’s Clean Girl 2.0 Updos

Justin Shin/Getty Images

What comes after the slicked-back bun? According to Fendi, two of them at the nape of the neck, plus a deep side part. Of course, the models’ evolved ‘clean girl’ look included dewy no-makeup makeup.

Bally’s Bold Eyes & Lips

Alena Zakirova/Getty Images

A number of arbitrary beauty rules are made to be broken, including the misconception that you have to choose between a bold eye or lip. However, Bally is making a case for just going for it and wearing both. On the designers’ F/W ‘25 runway, some models wore smoked-out matte black eyeshadow and an oxblood lip for a bold Vampire glam moment. The tousled hair kept the overall look from becoming too “done.”

Antonio Marras’ Party-Ready Glitter Lips & Headbands

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP/Getty Images

A red lip is like the LBD of makeup – whenever you need to be dressed up, you can rely on a swipe of it to transform any look into a formal one. However, you can up the ante with a sparkly version for even more glamour. At Antonio Marras models had just the center of their lips coated with flecks of ruby glitter. For even more sparkle, their hair was topped with bejeweled headbands.

Luisa Beccaria’s Chestnut Winged Liner

Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Give your black liner a break by switching to brown this fall. A chestnut shade like the one used at Luisa Beccaria softens up a dramatic wing shape – and it’s so seasonal. The wavy bow-wrapped low ponytails also had a feminine feel.