Just a few days into New York Fashion Spring/Summer 2026, and your social feeds are likely already ablaze with all the street style flooding Manhattan. Yes, the fashions are worth bookmarking — hello, knee pants and polka dots — but it’s the hair moments that really deserve your attention this season. A standout style to keep at top of mind is the humble braided ponytail, which is being seen in all shapes, sizes, and colors.

While classic ponytails are all well and good, adding a braid to the mix helps incorporate some artistry and an element of interest, that is perfect for a standout fall beauty moment. Also, as NYFW attendees demonstrated, the styling options are truly endless.

Some guests, for examples, are banking on length, opting for ultra-dramatic, hip-grazing braids that likely call for the help of extensions. And if you’re loving the boho movement that’s taken 2025 by storm, an ultra-textured side braid is an easy way to channel the look with your hair. And, of course you can’t go wrong with a sleek, sky-high ponytail braid — you just need to be equipped with the right hair essentials.

Ahead, get inspired by the braided ponytails dominating NYFW street style and the products needed to achieve the look easily.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images One guest doubled up on the drama, wearing a braided bun at the base of her pony, which fell naturally into a long messy plait.

Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Frizz Reduction & Heat Protectant Hair Oil $30 See on Sephora The secret to a slicked-back pony starts with a your hair prep. This frizz-fighting hair oil will provide a naturally smooth finish while protecting yoru hair from the elements as you go about your day.

Briogeo Yuzu + Plum Oil Sleek Stick $23 See On Briogeo Keep baby hairs and flyaways in check with a sleek stick.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Singer Crystal Nicole opted for a sky-high, ultra-long pony that made for a very sophisticated look.

KISS Colors & Care Maximum Hold Edge Fixer $10 See on CVS Nicole’s airtight edge game can be achieved with a heavy duty edge fixer.

Fenty Beauty The Sidestick 3-in-1 Edge Styling Tool $19 See On Sephora Also essential to stylized edges is a multi-tasking tool that works overtime.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images One guest went for quirky pigtail braids that read very cool-girl.

Kitsch Clear No-Snag Elastics $6 See On Kitsch No-see hair ties are a must for any braided ponytail moment.

Oribe Superfine Strong Hair Spray $46 See on Bloomingdale's To keep your braids in place all day try a strong hairspray that keep them secure yet won’t sacrifice movement.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images This guest’s high-shine icy blonde braided pony can be easily duplicated with the right tools.

Bellami x Andrew Fitzsimons "The Ponytail" 2.0 $230 See On Bellami No length? No problem. Get a down-to-there braid with the help of natural-looking extensions.

Davines This Is A Shimmering Mist $41 See On Sephora Keep your shine going with a quality shimmering mist that won’t leave the hair greasy.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images The boho trend is extending to hair, courtesy of ultra-textured, loose side ponytail braids.

R + Co Trophy Shine + Texture Spray $36 See On R + Co To achieve that undone, Olsen-esque hair look, a solid texture spray is key.