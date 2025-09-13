(Trends)
Ponytails Got Quite The Makeover For NYFW
Booked and braided.
Just a few days into New York Fashion Spring/Summer 2026, and your social feeds are likely already ablaze with all the street style flooding Manhattan. Yes, the fashions are worth bookmarking — hello, knee pants and polka dots — but it’s the hair moments that really deserve your attention this season. A standout style to keep at top of mind is the humble braided ponytail, which is being seen in all shapes, sizes, and colors.
While classic ponytails are all well and good, adding a braid to the mix helps incorporate some artistry and an element of interest, that is perfect for a standout fall beauty moment. Also, as NYFW attendees demonstrated, the styling options are truly endless.
Some guests, for examples, are banking on length, opting for ultra-dramatic, hip-grazing braids that likely call for the help of extensions. And if you’re loving the boho movement that’s taken 2025 by storm, an ultra-textured side braid is an easy way to channel the look with your hair. And, of course you can’t go wrong with a sleek, sky-high ponytail braid — you just need to be equipped with the right hair essentials.
Ahead, get inspired by the braided ponytails dominating NYFW street style and the products needed to achieve the look easily.
One guest doubled up on the drama, wearing a braided bun at the base of her pony, which fell naturally into a long messy plait.
The secret to a slicked-back pony starts with a your hair prep. This frizz-fighting hair oil will provide a naturally smooth finish while protecting yoru hair from the elements as you go about your day.
Singer Crystal Nicole opted for a sky-high, ultra-long pony that made for a very sophisticated look.
Nicole’s airtight edge game can be achieved with a heavy duty edge fixer.
Also essential to stylized edges is a multi-tasking tool that works overtime.
One guest went for quirky pigtail braids that read very cool-girl.
To keep your braids in place all day try a strong hairspray that keep them secure yet won’t sacrifice movement.
This guest’s high-shine icy blonde braided pony can be easily duplicated with the right tools.
No length? No problem. Get a down-to-there braid with the help of natural-looking extensions.
Keep your shine going with a quality shimmering mist that won’t leave the hair greasy.
The boho trend is extending to hair, courtesy of ultra-textured, loose side ponytail braids.
To achieve that undone, Olsen-esque hair look, a solid texture spray is key.
If you have thinner or ultra-straight hair, you can still get a little volume and fullness with a teasing brush.