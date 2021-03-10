This Is How Chic Celebrities Over 50 Style Their Hair

Regardless of age, style, or hair texture, there comes a time in any person’s life when they’ll wake up one morning and have no clue what to do with their hair. There isn’t any one catalyst for it: Maybe you have a special occasion coming up that calls for something special, or maybe you’ve spent the last week sporting messy buns and ponytails and it’s time to freshen things up. Regardless, celebrities have gifted the world a ton of over-50 hairstyles to choose from, and there’s something for everyone — including date night hairstyles, office-ready looks, and hair accessory ideas from Sarah Jessica Parker herself.

Because sure, you could wear your tried-and-true style all day, every day, wherever life might take you. But why not change things up a bit — or a lot ? Below, TZR’s favorite hairstyles for women over 50, courtesy of stars like Lucy Liu, Regina King, and Nicole Kidman. Scroll your way to fresh hair inspiration, and find some new beauty products, tools, or headbands as you go along.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Everyday Bun

Take your everyday bun to new sartorial heights by pairing it with your favorite going-out dress. If you have wavy or curly hair, tease a few face-framing strands out for an even more eye-catching look — or add a touch of wave to just the front section if your hair is naturally straight.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Classic Ponytail

The basic, middle-parted ponytail is very, very cool again. Wear it with your natural hair texture — like Nicole Kidman’s curls, above — for a five-second hairstyle that still looks so good.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Big, Loose Curls

Grab your biggest curling iron. Large, brushed-out curls look great on absolutely everyone, and go from day to night (or television set) so easily. Leave your crown sleek with the texture near the mid-shaft and lengths for a face-framing effect.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Wavy Lob

The wavy lob is the short-haired sister to the long loose curls. You can use a large heat tool, too, to add in subtle texture to short hair.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Pinned-Back Volume

Throwing a section of your hair back with a barrette or just a few bobby pins instantly adds in dimension. Extra points if you volumize the left-out lengths.

Over-50 Hairstyles: ‘90s High Ponytail

Remember the split ponytail everyone wore in the ‘90s? It’s back, and it’s still just as easy to style and just as cute to wear with jeans and a graphic T-shirt.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Natural Curls

Moisturized, healthy curls, waves, and coils are always in style. Grab a gel, mousse, or curl-holding styler, too, if you want more defined structure.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs complement all hair textures, frames all face shapes, and can be styled in so many ways — including pulled back, so it doesn’t even look like you have bangs.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Oversized Head Band

A glitzy, oversized headband is quite literally the easiest way to take a casual look up a few notches.

Over-50 Hairstyles: Super Straight

When in doubt, flat iron it out. Super slick, straight hair can have such a dramatic effect at any length.