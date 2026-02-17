Once you’ve nailed your everyday hair and makeup routine, it’s understandable why you’d never veer from it. You know exactly how to apply each product and how long it’ll take you to get through every step, which comes in clutch on mornings that call for hitting snooze once... or twice. However, just like the average workday, your go-to look might feel a little mundane from time to time. So if you’re in need of fresh inspiration, the New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2026 beauty looks have delivered.

While the runways might have a reputation for showcasing extreme hair and makeup, many of this season’s collections have wearable elements to pull from that you can incorporate into your daytime or nighttime routines. For makeup, there’s the teal and plum micro liner from Ulla Johnson or the wash of shimmery violet eyeshadow from Carolina Herrera. Variations on classic braids were a major trend this NYFW, with Tory Burch showing a multi-part style while Cult Gaia had ethereal “halo braids.” And those are just a few standout moments from the shows.

Ahead, all of the standout NYFW F/W 2026 beauty looks that’ll inspire you to break out of your current rut.

Sandy Liang: Sleepy Girl

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Celisse INFO 1/2

Sleeping in was the inspiration of Sandy Liang’s dreamy makeup look created by makeup artist Romy Soleimani using Rare Beauty and Beauty of Joseon skin care. For hair, stylist Dylan Chavles referenced the collection’s Marie Antoinette inspiration by giving models fluffy curls or soft, side-parted blowouts with Uberliss products. Nail artist Holly Falcone’s satin pink, blue, and French manicures done with Celisse, tied in the bow accents seen on the clothing and shoes.

Anna Sui: Swinging ’60s

Huy Luong

The ’60s where alive and well on the Anna Sui runway, where the decade inspired both the hair and makeup. Hairstylist Garren created “Brigitte Bardot-inspired top knots” using R+Co Bleu, while makeup artist Pat McGrath gave models variations of bold winged liner.

Ulla Johnson: New Neutrals

(+) Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images (+) Sisley Paris INFO 1/2

In the mood to break out of your black eyeliner comfort zone without trying a shade that’s too dramatic? Take a cue from makeup artist Romy Soleimani’s Ulla Johnson makeup look and go with plum or teal, which she dubbed “the new neutrals.” Models who weren’t given micro wings wore a blurred red lip care of Sisley Paris Phyto-Rouge Velvet in Rouge Flame and Phyto-Lip Twist Matte in Tango. Hairstylist Diego de Silva used Wella Professionals to enhance models’ hair textures and create soft updos on a select few.

Altuzarra: Painterly Beauty

Bobbi Brown

Backstage at Altuzarra, Bobbi Brown Global Artistic Director Hannah Murray described the makeup as “painterly handsome beauty.” This consisted of full brows, flushed lips and cheeks, and a sheer wash of stone-gray eyeshadow on the lids. Ahead of the makeup application, celebrity esthetician Dwayne Lankford sculpted the models’ faces with NuFace Trinity+ to ensure their skin was lifted and glowy. The sleek twisted rope braids by hairstylist James Pecis using Blu & Green completed the strong yet feminine beauty look.

Cult Gaia: Halo Braids

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

The effortlessly cool and confident vibe of Cult Gaia’s first runway collection carried over into the show’s hairstyle by hairstylist Evanie Frausto. He used Tresémme’s A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray to achieve an undone texture, then added a halo-like statement braid that crisscrossed at the front of models’ heads.

Carolina Herrera: Violet Hour

(+) WWD/Getty Images (+) JP Yim/Getty Images INFO 1/2

It might not be the official Pantone Color of the Year, but purple is shaping up to be 2026’s most popular makeup color. After being spotted on the eyelids of celebrities like Laufey, the hue has made its way to fashion week at Carolina Herrera’s F/W ’26 show. After perfecting the models’ skin with Carolina Herrera’s Nude Couture Triple Moisture Serum Foundation, makeup artist James Kaliardos used Chic Eyeshadow Stick in violet and neutral shades to create the striking of-the-moment eye makeup look.

7 For All Mankind: Y2K Party Girl

Victor Pagan/Getty Images

Cue the millennial nostalgia: The smudged eyeliner by makeup artist Pat McGrath and messy hair tucked into sweaters by hairstylist Anthony Turner will remind you of the best, messiest nights out you had in the early aughts.

Christian Cowan: Glossy Side Parts

Chillhouse

Whether you’re team side part or not, the style was seen on a number of NYFW runways this season, including Christian Cowan. Hairstylist Justine Marjan went for a dramatic retro look, creating sharp slicked-back bobs or smooth Veronica-Lake inspired blowouts with the help of Tresémme’s A-List Collection, Paul Mitchell’s Curling Iron, and Bellami Hair Extensions. The moody, aura manicures that completed the retro yet modern beauty look were created with Chillhouse nail polish.

Kim Shui: Frostbitten, But Fierce

(+) Cindy Ord/Getty Images (+) Cindy Ord/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Being cold has never looked so chic. With a kit stocked full of Mac Cosmetics, makeup artist Romero Jennings created “icy” and “frostbitten” inspired makeup for Kim Shui’s show. The nails (extra-long red talons) and hair (fluffy curls or slicked-back updos) were equally bold.

Sergio Hudson: Full-On Glamour

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The glamour of Sergio Hudson’s 10th anniversary show at the New York Public Library extended to the runway hair and makeup. Models’ hair was twisted into sleek, low chignons, while makeup artist Sir John used Danessa Myricks products to create the bold double-winged eyeliner look.

Proenza Schouler: Slightly Disheveled

Running late, but make it fashion was the beauty vibe on the Proenza Schouler runway. Hairstylist Holli Smith told TZR backstage that the low, textured ponytails were inspired by NYC women who just ran out of time getting ready in the morning. To achieve the ruffled, undone look, she used Oribe’s Maxima Thickening Spray and T3’s Aire IQ dryer. Using Byredo cosmetics, makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver followed suit with three makeup looks: smudged, incomplete lipstick; clumpy lashes; or eyeliner along one bottom lash line and one top lash line. Hydrated, glowy skin care of prep with Furtuna Skincare provided the base for the makeup. For nails, lead artist Jin Soon Choi chose from three timeless shades: dove gray, rich brown, or cream.

Christian Siriano: Hair Scarves

WWD/Getty Images

At Christian Siriano, hair was treated as an accessory. Hairstylist Lacy Redway used Tresémme’s A-List Collection Dry Texturizing Spray, among other products from the brand, to turn hair into sculptural snoods. The makeup was centered on graphic winged liner, but models’ complexions looked extra flawless thanks to skin prep with Siriano’s new line, aptly called Runway.

Tory Burch: Braided Up

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

The next time you’re in the mood to switch up your go-to classic braid, look to this multi-parted version by hairstylist Guido Palau.

Marc Jacobs: Bold Touches

(+) @larufoto (+) Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Jacobs’ Fall 2026 collection was the designer’s version of the Eras Tour, and the show’s hair and makeup included nods to the past, too. Makeup artist Thomas de Kluyver gave some models ’90s dark, vampy lips, while others had ’60s pastel eyeshadow or Y2K tightline eyeliner. Using Oribe products, hairstylist Holli Smith left some models’ hair down with side parts and gave others low, loose ponytails secured with scrunchies. Nail artist Jin Soon Choi went with a stripped-back mani, simply treating the models’ hands with her Primrose + Honeysuckle Healing Cuticle Oil and grooming their nails.