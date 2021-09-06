Kim Kardashian and the word sultry go hand in hand like hot and summer. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, turned beauty mogul is known for her darring takes on fashion’s latest trends and her iconic sensual soft glam makeup looks, so it’s no surprise that her beauty brand would keep with the simple yet sexy aesthetic she is so famous for. When the mother of four first launched the brand in 2017, its hero products comprised a collection of contour kits which fans rushed to get their hands on as it promised to deliver Kardashian’s famed contoured cheekbones to any user who applied it properly.

Fast forward four years later and the brand has expanded into all avenues of makeup including, lip kits, eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, and of course more contour products. Recently the brand announced a hiatus to work on a “more modern, elevated, sustainable brand and customer experience — the way Kim has always envisioned,” according to the brand’s website.

While you may not be able to get your hands on KKW Beauty’s Nude Lip Set or Bronze Heaven Eyeshadow Palette at the moment, you can still shop KKW Fragrance, including its latest launch: The Essential Nudes Collection. The brand’s fragrances live on kkwfragrance.com, a separate site from the other beauty products, and are all currently available for purchase.

KKW Fragrance

The new Essential Nudes Collection (which is so very Kim K) includes four rich and feminine scents: Nude Soleil, Nude Silk, Nude Suede, and Nude Sand. Housed in sleek minimalist bottles, the scents are meant to “complement the naked skin,” the brand says in a press email. The key notes in the collection are Cardamom, Bergamot, Lavender, and Baie Rose, which all work together to create a sensual, floral aroma.

“I wanted to create a collection that is so me,” says Kardashian in a press release. “All four scents are airy and feminine, but very different from each other.”

As described by Kardashian, “Nude Soleil is warm and rich, while Nude Silk is more fresh and juicy. Nude Suede has this deep velvety aroma, with notes of golden Ylang Ylang and Tuberose...Nude Sand is soft and woody with notes of peony and tonka.”

The fragrance is available on the brand’s site starting September 2 with each individual fragrance being $40, and the bundle of all four scents being $140. As an additional treat, all fragrances on the site (excluding the Essential Nudes collection) will be 25% off from September 2 to September 6 — who doesn’t love a Labor Day beauty sale?

If you’ve been racking up KKW Beauty products, perfecting your Kim K soft glam makeup but patiently awaiting your chance to smell like Kim Kardashian your time has finally come — see below The Essential Nudes Collection.

