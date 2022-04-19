Rihanna Just Revealed The Clarifying Mask Behind Her Flawless Complexion

It’s always a good day when Rihanna drops yet another secret to her flawless skin. Yesterday, the star took to Instagram to show off the latest addition to her self care routine — a brand new Fenty Skin face mask that looks as luxurious as it sounds. The Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask is set to arrive on April 22, and RiRi’s latest selfie (which features the star fully masked-up) gave fans a sneak peek into the deliciously dreamy texture they can expect.

The formula is infused with purifying ingredients like kaolin clay, which helps extract dirt, oil, and impurities, as well as the oil-fighting hero salicylic acid to clarify pores. The “cookies” that are speckled throughout the mask are actually bits of encapsulated charcoal, which bursts upon massaging into the skin to help purify and absorb oil. To keep sensitivity at bay, the formula also includes rhubarb and ginger extracts to condition the skin; plus, the lightweight whipped formula is soothing and luxurious.

But don’t let the fluffy texture fool you — this mask means business. According to the brand’s two-week clinical study of 53 people, 100% agreed that The Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask deeply purified their pores and reduced excess shine after just one week of use and 96% agreed that it clarified skin after one week of use.

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the mask is that, unlike most clay-based formulas, this one contains emollient shea butter and hydrating humectants like glycerin and panthenol to balance the skin, so you won’t experience a tight, uncomfortable feeling while the mask does its thing. So, while it’s a dream for oily skin, the mask can be perfectly suited to dry, sensitive skin types as well.

Fenty fans are already hyped for the new release, leaving their excitement all over Rihanna’s comment section. “This looks good!!!” one follower commented on her selfie. ‘This is dope!” wrote another, “I’m so ready for a new skin routine!”

You’ll have to wait until April 22 to get your hands on the Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face mask (it’ll be on FentyBeauty.com, Sephora.com, and in Sephora stores) but in the meantime, you can sign up on Fenty’s website for updates and be notified when it drops.