A Brand New Dyson Airwrap Is Coming & It’s More Versatile Than Ever

Every so often, there comes along a product so coveted (usually because it’s actually that great), that merely mentioning its name is enough to spark hours of conversation and debate. The Dyson Airwrap has dominated discussion since its celebrated initial release in 2018. In the few short years since, the multi-use hair tool has become the beauty equivalent of a must-have toy, prized for its high-tech functionalities that curl, straighten, dry, and blow hair out with ease and a salon-level finish. But perfection is a moving target, and the scientists at Dyson agree. The new Dyson Airwrap, reengineered for faster, more efficient, and healthier styling for an even wider variety of hair types, is arriving this summer — and brace yourselves, it might just be the be-all-end-all of hair tools.

The new update arrives in the middle of the Airwrap’s popularity peak — On Instagram and TikTok, videos of users giving themselves ‘90s blowouts, speedy curls, and impossibly shiny waves are as common on ‘ForYouPages’ as teens doing synchronized dances. While the new Airwrap multistyler comes equipped with the classic Dyson attachments and technology for which the device has become famous, it also features plenty of new features set to win over existing fans and skeptics alike.

Dyson

“The advancements in the Dyson Airwrap multi-styler build on the success of its predecessor, through relentless research, user trials, and advancements in computational fluid dynamics,” explains James Dyson, founder, in a press release. “The result: direction change barrels for faster and easier curling, re-engineered brush attachments for more precise shaping, and an entirely new, dual-purpose Coanda smoothing dryer. Our ability to control airflow delivers enhanced Coanda performance to curl, shape, and hide flyaways – without extreme heat.”

Dyson

One of the most important aspects of the updated version is an improvement on how well it works with curly and textured hair types. A wide-tooth comb attachment explicitly developed for curly and coily hair helps grip every individual strand without pulling or breaking delicate hair for easier control over style and shape. Other new attachments include an upgraded Coanda dryer — Coanda is the air effect that pulls the hair towards the attachment surfaces — along with reconfigured firm and soft brushes for increased straightening control, an assortment of Airwrap curling barrels for a variety of curls shapes, sizes, and both directions.

Dyson

If you’ve yet to try a Dyson Airwrap, this upgraded model is a great place to start. But even if you already have an Airwrap, don’t worry — the new attachments will be compatible with the original iterations so there’s no need to run out and buy an entirely new device.

While the exact release date is still under (air)wraps, it’ll arrive sometime this summer, so prepare for your hair to have the best summer of its life.