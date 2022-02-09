TikTok’s Favorite Hair Tool Has A New Attachment For Styling Natural Hair

If you’ve ever wondered how to use the Dyson Airwrap for natural hair, you’ve probably had a difficult time finding answers. Despite the absolute chokehold that the hair styling tool has on TikTok, there isn’t a lot of information out there about the Airwrap and curly hair types. The salon-like results and whopping $600 price tag have spawned a tidal wave of internet debate about whether it’s actually worth the investment or not, but like so many beauty-related videos on TikTok, the algorithm tends to favor videos from white creators. The result is an overwhelming lack of representation when it comes to Airwrap reviews and tutorials on the app.

Plus, while some of Dyson’s current attachments can certainly be used on natural hair, there has yet to be one specifically intended for curly, coily locks — that is, until now. Dyson’s Wide-tooth comb – currently available for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer now has a sister attachment for the Dyson Airwrap — uses large teeth that are designed to lengthen or tease out curls, all while gliding through the hair without pulling or causing damage.

The comb is also engineered with a flexible bar running through the center of the teeth, allowing the comb to conform to the shape of your scalp. “As a result, owners benefit from optimum usability, root access and tension on the hair, and more gentle contact with the scalp for greater styling comfort,” the brand says in a press release.

“At 1.7mm wide, teeth are considerably bigger than conventional combs, by comparison typically 0.2mm in width,” the release continues. “Spacing and length of teeth is also optimized to deliver even airflow distribution whilst ensuring the correct level of tension is delivered to the hair, all whilst facilitating a more efficient section size to be styled per pass.”

The wide-tooth comb attachment is currently available for $39.99 on Dyson.com and if you're interested, you’d better hurry. Dyson Airwrap products have a tendency to sell out quickly — especially once TikTok gets wind of the new additions.

