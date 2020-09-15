The Dyson Airwrap styler is in a league of its own. Starting out at $499.99 per set, the Coanda-effect-harnessing hair tool became one of the fastest-selling Dyson products for the tech-meets-lifestyle brand, having sold out in just one week. So, it's probably safe to assume that Dyson's new Airwrap attachments — launched Sept. 15 — will be equally popular with fans. Even more so since each individual attachment can be purchased on its own, and at only $39.99 a pop.

Currently available to purchase on Dyson's website, the six new Airwrap attachments span across the tool's previously established styling repertoire, which includes curling, waving, smoothing, and volumizing hair. To understand how one tool does all that, you have to take a quick lesson on that aforementioned Coanda effect. Described as an "aerodynamic phenomenon " on Dyson's website, the effect is created by the spinning motion of the Airwrap motor, which in turn creates high-pressured air that styles the hair. It's complicated, yes, but this high-tech approach is necessary — in short, Dyson's Airwrap does the work of a traditional heat tool without the hair-damaging heat.

You have options, too, when it comes to which tool you want your Airwrap to emulate. Dyson launched three new barrel types on Sept. 15: .8 Inch Barrels that can create tighter curls and longer-lasting styles for fine hair, and 1.2 Inch and 1.6 Inch Long Barrels that offer volumized curls and waves for those with already long hair of any type or curl pattern.

Courtesy of Dyson

Prefer a volumized and smooth look? The other three new attachments help out with that. First, look into the Small Round Volumizing Brush if you have bangs of any length; the .8 inch round brush helps hold your bangs' shape as they dry. Or, if you want more precise styling, pick up the Small Firm Smoothing Brush or Small Soft Smoothing Brush. The former complements short, coarse hair, while the latter is great with similarly short, but finer hair.

In other words, it might finally be time to take the Airwrap plunge. Ahead, the new attachments for Dyson's cult-favorite styling tool, available on Dyson.com.

