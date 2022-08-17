Nearly a full century after its establishment, the legendary House of Dior — fashion, beauty, and lifestyle branches all included — still manages to create both fully new concepts and improve upon classics. Dior’s J’Adore Parfum fragrance, a signature scent from the brand, is getting the season’s biggest makeover that just so happens to double as an extra push for sustainability. The all-new Dior J'Adore Parfum D'Eau features the same sophisticated, sweet scent of the original formulation but with a major, major twist: it’s completely alcohol-free and water-based. While you’ll recognize the delicate floral bouquet notes (plus a few fresh additions), the perfume itself is another story — a milky consistency is potion-like and lightweight, but without sacrificing the staying power and elegantly evocative nature of the original.

For centuries, alcohol has been considered a key component of perfume composition, used to facilitate, distill, and amplify fragrance oils — but the ingredient is also notorious for its drying effects and potential for irritation. By developing (and subsequently patenting) an innovative nano-emulsion technique, J'Adore Parfum D'Eau is essentially formulated from just flowers and water by master perfumer François Demachy. Even the floral component in the new formulation has been adjusted and perfected to reflect the brand’s growing environmental consciousness and commitment to sustainable harvesting practices.

Dior Beauty

The lush arrangement of fragrant jasmine, Chinese magnolia, honeysuckle, and neroli flowers are sourced from stalwart French floral farm Domaine Florapolis in Provence, now operated by Christelle Archer. After a 25-year abandonment, the farm is up and running again with an exclusive Dior partnership. When infused into the water-based perfume, they bloom and blossom upon skin contact for a gossamer-light envelopment of scent that neither overwhelms nor fades throughout the day.

Dior Beauty

Of course, keeping in step with the iconic original J’Adore, fragrance face Charlize Theron is back for an all-new, wildly ethereal campaign for the updated J'Adore Parfum D'Eau. As Dior enters a new era of beauty, the brand never forgets to honor its history, past, and most familiar faces. The new J'Adore Parfum D'Eau fragrance launches in September 2022.