Lauren Conrad has come a long way from her reality TV days. Since departing the iconic MTV series’ Laguna Beach and The Hills, the lifestyle entrepreneur has launched multiple businesses and most recently, she’s making a name for herself in the beauty space. In 2020, she dropped a curated selection of products via Lauren Conrad Beauty, and while that venture seems to be on pause, the star has been busy cooking up something new. Lauren Conrad’s Loved fragrance marks the star's first foray into perfume, and it has a sweet story behind it.

The fragrance, which first launched on Scent Beauty and as of July 19 is available on HSN, contains an array of floral notes such as magnolia, gardenia, lily, and jasmine, which are balanced by sparkling grapefruit and warm musks. Retailing at $59, Loved Eau de Parfum offers an affordable option in a sea of luxury fragrances. It’s also available in a body lotion for $25 and a gift set that contains both the perfume and the lotion for $65.

In a new interview with Allure, Conrad says her goal in creating Loved was to capture the feeling of falling in love and was heavily inspired by her own love story with her husband, William Tell.

“The most obvious thing for me was to create a fragrance that transported me back to meeting my husband, falling in love, and starting our family,” she told the outlet. “When I first started dating my husband, I was wearing a really floral scent. I would always wear it on our dates and, at the time, his go-to drink was scotch. So it was the combination of those scents, or what reminded me of that time in my life.”

She added: “I wanted to do something that had a nice balance of masculine and feminine notes. I wanted it to feel warm and inviting, and feel like an embrace.”

With Loved, Conrad joins the ranks of many other celebrity-launched fragrances, such as Billie Eilish’s debut self-titled perfume and Ariana Grande’s cult-favorite, Cloud. It remains to be seen if Conrad’s will reach the same level of success, but it would not be for lack of intention and care.

“I also like to get educated on categories,” the star told Allure about expanding into fragrance. “Both the fragrance and beauty spaces are very complicated. It was really just finding the right partner, taking the time to sort of familiarize myself with how fragrances were created, and just have a better understanding of the process.”

Ahead, get a closer look at Loved (including the oh-so-chic bottle) — it might just be your new summer scent.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.