This Chic Gel Deodorant Eliminated My Pesky Shave Bumps & Actually Keeps Me Fresh All Day

In our series Trial Run, TZR editors and writers put the buzziest new beauty products to the test and share their honest reviews. This week, our writer is reviewing the new Nécessaire Deodorant Gel.

Underarms are too often excluded from conversations around skin care. Sure, they’re less in-your-face than, say, your face, but they deserve love too, don’t they? Between sweat, chafing, and shaving, underarms take quite a beating, and there aren’t a ton of products out there that address the scope of their common concerns. That’s why I was thrilled to find out that Nécessaire, the skin-first brand known for its buzzy body care products, was launching a deodorant. The Nécessaire Deodorant Gel, which officially launches today, January 11, uses 5% AHA (or alpha hydroxy acid, a chemical exfoliator), niacinamide, and witch hazel water to combat odor, treat discoloration, and minimize bumps.

The liquid gel formula comes in a rollerball applicator and is available in both fragrance-free and eucalyptus scents. Like many “clean” deodorants, it’s made without aluminum or baking soda, while still promising odor-fighting power.

It’s a tall order, and for the past few weeks, I’ve been putting it to the test. Keep reading to see how it holds up.

Catherine Santino

My Skin Pre-Nécessaire Deodorant Gel

Like many, my underarms are prone to irritation after shaving. I’m often left with red, itchy bumps that don’t have time to fully heal between shaves, leaving me with no choice but to shave (carefully) over them, which inevitably causes even more irritation. It’s an endless cycle that could, of course, be remedied by not shaving, but I personally feel better with smooth underarms — especially in the summer — so that’s not really an option. I’ve tried using oils and other soothing post-shave products, but haven’t really seen much of a difference when it comes to inflammation and texture on my underarms.

While underarm odor and sweat have never been huge issues for me, I definitely need to wear deodorant on a daily basis to avoid BO. In the summer, I find myself needing to re-apply throughout the day to stay fresh. I try to avoid aluminum deodorants because of the supposed health risks (some studies suggest it can cause cancer, but there’s still no hard evidence of a link), but in super sweaty scenarios, they’re sometimes the only thing that can keep odor at bay for hours at a time. I’ve tried a few other aluminum-free deodorants and while I’ve liked some of them, I’ve been dissatisfied with factors like the lasting power or stains they leave behind.

What Makes Nécessaire Deodorant Gel Special?

While it doesn’t prevent you from sweating as antiperspirant does, the AHAs present in the Nécessaire deodorant helps to balance the skin’s pH, therefore reducing odor-causing bacteria. In addition to keeping you smelling fresh, the AHAs also treat discoloration and texture under the arms with visible results. Because the chemical exfoliators are balanced with skin-soothing ingredients like niacinamide, witch hazel water, and chamomile flower, there’s little chance of irritation – making this deodorant suitable for even the most sensitive skin types that may not typically benefit from similar exfoliating products.

The mess-free formula also puts this deodorant above the rest. With virtually no drying time, no trace of stickiness, and no staining, it has a major convenience factor that a lot of other deodorants lack.

Not for nothing, it’s also nice to have a deodorant that’s aesthetically pleasing. Rather than hide it away in a drawer, the chic glass bottle begs to be displayed on a vanity, where it looks perfectly at home among other similarly luxurious products.

Testing The Nécessaire Deodorant Gel

Even before trying it, I immediately liked that the Nécessaire deodorant is a clear gel that comes with a rollerball. There’s zero mess both when applying and throughout the day. I especially love that I don’t have to make sure that I apply it after I’m already dressed for fear that pesky white streaks will appear on my shirt. Plus, it dries almost immediately, so I’m not standing around waiting for it to sink in.

After using it for nearly three weeks now, I can say that I’ve seen significant improvement in my skin. I currently have not a single red bump on my underarms, even though I’ve been shaving regularly. Presumably because of the AHAs, there is a slight tingle when I apply the Deodorant Gel right after shaving, but it’s hardly deterred me from using it and it hasn’t caused any further irritation.

Though I’ve found no need to reapply throughout the day (unlike other natural deodorants I’ve tried, which tend to wear off after a couple of hours), it’s worth noting that I’ve been using this deodorant in the middle of winter on the East Coast. I feel pretty confident that it would last me through a sticky New York City summer, but there’s no way to truly test that until the time comes.

Is The Nécessaire Deodorant Gel Worthwhile?

At $15, the Nécessaire Deodorant Gel is without a doubt worth adding to your cart. While it’s not exorbitant, it is certainly pricier than your average drugstore deodorant, which typically run between $5 to $8. However, if you struggle with underarm irritation, it’s well worth it, especially considering it's also well-equipped to fight odor as well. Even if you don’t have irritation, it functions as a top-notch aluminum-free deodorant that’ll never cause a mess, which in my opinion, is well worth the price tag.

Like the rest of Nécessaire’s lineup, this deodorant is no-nonsense. From simplistic packaging to thoughtful ingredient lists, it’s clear that this brand prioritizes formula over fanfare — and this Deodorant Gel is no exception.

