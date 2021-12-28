Once upon a time, someone decided that imagining yourself on a desert island was the ideal metric for determining your most valued items. However outlandish that scenario may be, the technique still stands. Regardless of the topic at hand, the “desert island” question has a way of quickly narrowing down the essentials; the things you absolutely cannot live without, even if you were to find yourself stranded in a harsh climate and you were only able to keep one thing with you. When it comes to beauty products, asking editors to decide their desert island beauty picks is akin to asking a parent to pick their favorite child — okay, maybe that’s a tad dramatic, but you get the point.

It’s no easy feat, but even so, there are always a couple of products that are top of mind when the question is posed; the ones that have become staples in your routine and you continue to recommend over and over again. Here, the beauty-obsessed team of TZR writers and editors share their desert island beauty picks. From a cult-favorite lip mask to a drugstore skin care staple, the list proves that hydrating products are key to keeping your skin happy — no matter where you are.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.