Emma Stone’s Mia Farrow-inspired pixie. Brie Larson’s close-crop buzzcut. Gabrielle Union’s angled bob. Scrolling through recent red carpet photos and favorite celebrities’ Instagram feeds would indicate that short hair is currently having a main character moment. However, the streets outside of New York Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2025 shows are telling a different story. Instead, a number of editors, influencers, stylists, and tastemakers attending the week’s events have been spotted with extra-long hair in various textures, hues, and styles.

Yes, seemingly one of the biggest beauty trends among NYFW street style stars this season is simply canceling one’s routine trim appointments. While some attendees’ waist-length hair is most likely the result of a months-long grow-out process, turning to extensions or braiding bundles is an immediate option for those who want to add even more drama to their head-turning outfits. Take one guest who added dimension to her sleek dark hair via chunky caramel highlights. Then there’s the guest who incorporated yellow and red strands to her jumbo twists, a color combo that stands out against the gray NYC skies and slushy sidewalks.

Ahead, see how the street style crowd is styling their extra-long hair to attend the NYFW F/W ‘25 shows.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Derrière-length curls look even more stunning when they’re pulled back into a sleek low ponytail.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

A simple half-up, half-down ponytail will put blonde money piece highlights on center stage. Together, this guest’s sporty set, hair color, and hairstyle create an elevated Y2K-inspired cool.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Weaving cherry red and lemon yellow strands into your jumbo twists adds a playful touch to the style — and is guaranteed to turn heads among a fashion week crowd who are all on their sartorial A-games.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Youtuber Teaira Walker sees your waist-length ponytail, and raises you an ankle-grazing version.

John Lamparski/Getty Images

A mid-fashion week snowstorm is always a possibility in February. This guest’s platinum blonde hair looked extra icy against the nighttime snow as she headed into The Blond show.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Boho braids have been one of the most popular protective styles in recent years, and this guest took the look for a spin in an of-the-moment copper hue.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

In lieu of beachy waves, curling the ends of waist-length hair and brushing them out will leave you with lived-in bends that give off an effortless vibe. Bonus points for tucking the front pieces behind your ears.